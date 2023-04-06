D.C.-area forecast: Very warm with afternoon storm risk today, then turning cooler

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: A little too warm and with the threat of a strong storm. Express forecast Today: Increasing clouds, strong afternoon storms possible. Highs: 83-87

Tonight: Showers/storms taper off in evening, breezy. Lows: 48-54

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy, breezy, drier. Highs: 58-62 Forecast in detail With enough sun and warming in the morning, storms that pop up in the afternoon could pack a punch with strong winds and small hail. The taste of summer is gone Friday. Shower chances are minimal through the weekend, but it may take until Sunday to get much sun back.

Today (Thursday): Clouds will be streaming north during the morning as relatively humid air (mid-60s dew points) builds into the area. There should be enough sun breaking through to push highs into at least the low-to-mid 80s, maybe a bit higher as winds from the southwest are gusty. The destabilized atmosphere will trigger some rapidly building storms, most likely starting between 2 and 4 p.m. A few storms could be locally severe (with strong wind gusts and small hail). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and a few storms are likely to linger through 7 or 8 p.m., progressing from west to east, before fading in the hours leading up to midnight. Winds come out of the north and are occasionally gusty. Colder, drier air gradually returns before dawn, with lows mainly in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): The cold front is sluggish and this makes it probable the skies won’t clear. Showers should stay just to our south through the day. The cloudy skies and moderate winds from the north are almost chilly as highs only creep to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy skies persist with calming winds. Lows are mainly in the 40s except perhaps some upper 30s in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds are likely to again hang over the area most of Saturday, but showers should remain mostly to our south. Skies may clear later in the day but more likely overnight. Highs are mainly in the mid-to-upper 50s, so it’s back to jacket weather. Overnight lows are brisk with mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine is back for Easter Sunday, and that should help to warm things up a little. Highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows hold in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is an exemplary spring day with sunny skies and gentle breezes. Highs are in the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium

