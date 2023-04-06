Scattered strong to severe storms possible in D.C. area late today

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A second straight day with highs in the 80s, rather high humidity for early April, and an approaching cold front are setting the stage for a good chance of scattered storms in the D.C. area Thursday from midafternoon into evening. Some storms could produce damaging winds and large hail, especially east and southeast of Interstate 95, in addition to heavy rain and lightning.

The best chance of seeing severe storms, which are defined as storms with gusts at least 58 mph or hail at least one inch in diameter, is approximately 3 to 8 p.m. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the area under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. In the D.C. area, the Level 2 risk is focused along and southeast of I-95, with a Level 1 risk covering the rest of the region.

Clouds were numerous during the morning, but some midday sunnier periods could help add fuel to any thunderstorms that develop.

Storm timing, coverage and primary hazards

Timing: Storms could develop as early as 2 or 3 p.m. to the northwest and west, in Frederick, Loudoun and Fauquier counties. The most likely timing for severe weather in the area is about 3 to 8 p.m., potentially coinciding with the heart of the commute. Showers or weaker storms could persist past 8 p.m.

Coverage: Storms should be mainly scattered as they move from west to east, but a few larger clusters could develop. We expect storms to be most numerous near and to the east of I-95.

Hazards: The primary severe risk is the potential for isolated to scattered damaging winds, as high as around 60-70 mph, that could down trees and power lines, with the best chance to the east and southeast of I-95. Hail, brief torrential rain and frequent lightning are possible as well. Tornado potential is rather low, but not zero.

Rainfall: Plan on little to as much as a few inches of rain. Seriously. Because storms may be scattered in nature, some spots could see nothing to perhaps just wetting of the ground, while others pick up a quick inch or two. Totals as high as 2 to 3 inches aren’t impossible if storms repeatedly pass over one spot.

Technical discussion

Today’s setup features a cold front moving slowly through the area from the west, with a surge in warmth and humidity from the south ahead of and along the front.

Meanwhile in the upper atmosphere, a dip in the jet stream is swinging through from the Ohio Valley. The combination of cold and windy air aloft, plus the front, will force an unstable air mass to bubble up late Thursday afternoon and evening.

It’s also possible that a weak area of low pressure will develop along the front over Virginia later, which would further increase the potential for rising air and storms.

Wind shear, or the increase in wind strength with altitude, is another factor in play. Fairly strong wind shear was found by a weather balloon launched by the Weather Service this morning, and it is expected to increase through the day as the dip in the jet stream approaches. That could support more organized, long-lived storm cells, including multi-cell clusters, and potentially a bit of spin in the middle levels of the atmosphere that could lead to supercells.

One factor that could limit storm development is the limited instability found by the weather balloon. To destabilize the atmosphere, the region will need enough surface heating from the sun. Those areas that break out into more sunshine during the early- to midafternoon have a better chance to see strong to severe storms.

It’s possible, perhaps even likely, that the Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch by midafternoon for at least some portion of the D.C. area. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when severe storms are possible but not yet certain.

We will be monitoring the situation and will issue updates as needed.

