PM Update: Gray and cool through Saturday, with sunshine on Easter Sunday

* Freeze watch Saturday night in Loudoun, northern Fauquier and northwest Montgomery counties as well as north and west * It was a good 31 degrees cooler at 4 p.m. today compared with yesterday. Highs were around midnight last night, but daytime readings failed to get past the mid-50s thanks to thick clouds and occasional raindrops. Our weather transitions somewhat better with time through tomorrow, but not a whole lot. By Sunday, things are really turning around.

Through tonight: Clouds hang onto their control of our skies through the night. Just a small chance of a shower unless you’re in southern Maryland, where it’s been a bit wetter and rain will wind down through the evening. Lows settle into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll probably continue to have trouble getting clouds out of the area, but some breaks are likely. Highs are mainly in the low and mid-50s. Clouds dissipate into the night, leading to relatively low lows in the mid-30s to near 40.

Easter Sunday: After a crisp start, it’s a classic springtime day. Temperatures are within a few degrees of the 60s for highs. Winds are light.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 561 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low/moderate.

