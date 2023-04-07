PM Update: Gray and cool through Saturday, with sunshine on Easter Sunday

* Freeze watch Saturday night in Loudoun, northern Fauquier and northwest Montgomery counties as well as north and west *
Through tonight: Clouds hang onto their control of our skies through the night. Just a small chance of a shower unless you’re in southern Maryland, where it’s been a bit wetter and rain will wind down through the evening. Lows settle into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll probably continue to have trouble getting clouds out of the area, but some breaks are likely. Highs are mainly in the low and mid-50s. Clouds dissipate into the night, leading to relatively low lows in the mid-30s to near 40.
Easter Sunday: After a crisp start, it’s a classic springtime day. Temperatures are within a few degrees of the 60s for highs. Winds are light.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 561 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low/moderate.
