PM Update: Gray and cool through Saturday, with sunshine on Easter Sunday

It’s quite cold Saturday night. Freeze watches are up for west and northwest parts of the region.

By
April 7, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. EDT
Wisteria in bloom in Old Town Alexandria. (Lee M../Flickr)
* Freeze watch Saturday night in Loudoun, northern Fauquier and northwest Montgomery counties as well as north and west *

It was a good 31 degrees cooler at 4 p.m. today compared with yesterday. Highs were around midnight last night, but daytime readings failed to get past the mid-50s thanks to thick clouds and occasional raindrops. Our weather transitions somewhat better with time through tomorrow, but not a whole lot. By Sunday, things are really turning around.

Through tonight: Clouds hang onto their control of our skies through the night. Just a small chance of a shower unless you’re in southern Maryland, where it’s been a bit wetter and rain will wind down through the evening. Lows settle into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll probably continue to have trouble getting clouds out of the area, but some breaks are likely. Highs are mainly in the low and mid-50s. Clouds dissipate into the night, leading to relatively low lows in the mid-30s to near 40.

Easter Sunday: After a crisp start, it’s a classic springtime day. Temperatures are within a few degrees of the 60s for highs. Winds are light.

See Camden Walker's forecast through the beginning of next week.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 561 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low/moderate.

