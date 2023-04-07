D.C.-area forecast: Cooler, breezy and mostly cloudy through tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: I think we can score better than par, despite ample cloud cover and a slight shower chance. Upper 50s to low 60s should only offer a small breeze-chill. Express forecast Today: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, less breeze. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Sunday: Sunny, fairly tranquil. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s. Forecast in detail Keep some layers handy through the weekend, with below-average temperatures in store through at least Sunday. Gardeners, be aware of frosty or freezing conditions Saturday night through Monday morning in western and northern suburbs. Keep those sensitive potted plants inside or wait to plant them until later next week! The workweek turns warmer.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Showers are possible early in the morning. Then, going toward midafternoon, we have just a slight chance of a quick sprinkle or shower. Sunshine isn’t too likely, but morning peeks may be more numerous than afternoon. South of D.C. might see a slightly higher chance of more showers.

Advertisement

High temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s may feel a couple degrees chillier with north breezes occasionally gusting near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Still mostly cloudy, but north breezes calm a bit. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Saturday: Cloud cover is a bit of a question mark, but partly to mostly cloudy conditions are more likely than not. Even if we do see some brightening skies, the sunshine may stay filtered (milky). Any showers should remain south of town, but we will watch it. Perhaps a stray late afternoon shower at most? High temperatures reach for the low and mid-50s. Northeasterly breezes near 20 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Skies should clear as the night wears on. Low temperatures in the mid-30s to around 40 mean that spotty frost is possible. Confidence: Medium

Sunday (Easter): The forecast looks good for any potential sunrise or outdoor services. Any and all outdoor plans, for that matter. We warm up a tad, too, toward the upper 50s and lower 60s. Any easterly breezes should stay under 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Skies should stay mostly clear as we again dip into potentially frosty territory, bottoming out in the mid-30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

A warming trend begins Monday and Tuesday, getting us back toward and above average high temperatures. We’ll try for the mid- to upper 60s on Monday, then low to mid-70s on Tuesday. Skies should stay bright as the rain-free tendencies in our region return (unfortunately). Breezes hopefully stay light. There’s an outside chance we hit 80 degrees as soon as Tuesday, but more likely that waits till Wednesday. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article