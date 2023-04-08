D.C.-area forecast: Cool today and cold tonight, then sunshine returns Sunday

* Freeze watch Saturday night in Loudoun, northern Fauquier and northwest Montgomery counties as well as north and west *
Today (Saturday): It’s a bit breezy thanks to an onshore flow keeping us in a maritime air mass. Weak low pressure passing well to our south could toss a few sprinkles our way, especially south of the city. Highs are in the low and mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: We might be seeing some breaks by sunset, but it really gets going overnight and we’re largely clear by dawn. Lows are mainly in the mid- and upper 30s, but outer suburbs may touch freezing. In the city it might be more like 40ish. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Easter Sunday): Sunshine is back for a beautiful end to the weekend. It’ll help boost temperatures toward and past 60. Winds are likely to be quite light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: It’s cold again and also mainly clear. Maybe not as cold as tonight, but not far off it. Lows are mainly in the mid-30s to near 40. Some outer areas may nudge freezing again. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Another nippy start Monday. Temperatures rise quickly under plentiful sun. High temperatures seem like they should head to near average levels in the mid-60s. The “Nice Day Sun” could make an appearance for the first of a several-day run. Confidence: Medium
There may be a little increase in cloudiness for Tuesday. It comes with more warmth, too. Temperatures look poised to head into the mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium