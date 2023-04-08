D.C.-area forecast: Cool today and cold tonight, then sunshine returns Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Freeze watch Saturday night in Loudoun, northern Fauquier and northwest Montgomery counties as well as north and west * Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Could be worse than cool and cloudy. The flowers don't mind. Express forecast Today: Lots of clouds. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Tonight: Clearing. Lows: 32-40.

Tomorrow: Lots of sun. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s. Forecast in detail There are a lot of ups and downs this time of year. What today is classified as might depend in part on whether you yet have access to air conditioning. Natural air conditioning keeps us cool today and into tomorrow. Sunshine makes a return for Easter, then decides to hang around for a while.

Today (Saturday): It’s a bit breezy thanks to an onshore flow keeping us in a maritime air mass. Weak low pressure passing well to our south could toss a few sprinkles our way, especially south of the city. Highs are in the low and mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We might be seeing some breaks by sunset, but it really gets going overnight and we’re largely clear by dawn. Lows are mainly in the mid- and upper 30s, but outer suburbs may touch freezing. In the city it might be more like 40ish. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Easter Sunday): Sunshine is back for a beautiful end to the weekend. It’ll help boost temperatures toward and past 60. Winds are likely to be quite light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s cold again and also mainly clear. Maybe not as cold as tonight, but not far off it. Lows are mainly in the mid-30s to near 40. Some outer areas may nudge freezing again. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Another nippy start Monday. Temperatures rise quickly under plentiful sun. High temperatures seem like they should head to near average levels in the mid-60s. The “Nice Day Sun” could make an appearance for the first of a several-day run. Confidence: Medium

There may be a little increase in cloudiness for Tuesday. It comes with more warmth, too. Temperatures look poised to head into the mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium

