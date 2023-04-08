PM Update: Clouds depart late tonight as we turn frosty. Sunny and warmer tomorrow.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Frost advisory in effect 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday * Sunshine gets increasingly milky and filtered going toward sunset — perhaps even fully overcast in some spots, especially south of town. Clouds leave before dawn. Breezes (mostly) die tonight and stay tame tomorrow for a sunny Easter Sunday. We’re beginning a streak of sunshine, low rain chances and ever warmer with each passing day.

Through Tonight: Clouds slowly clear and easterly breezes slowly die. Because clearer and calmer conditions may not develop until closer to dawn, we may not see frosty low temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees until that time. Note our frost and freeze advisories don’t even begin until 2 a.m. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered so do take necessary steps (protect or bring inside from the cold).

Tomorrow (Easter Sunday): Blue skies and moderate easterly breezes (gusts staying at or below 15 mph) make for a gorgeous day. Sunshine may only see a couple clouds interfere nearer sunset. High temperatures should easily get into the upper 50s to low 60s. A few mid-60s can’t be ruled out — just remember the air is still very dry and it may still feel chilly in the shade at times, especially as we melt any morning frost.

Cold mid-30s to around 40 degrees are again possible overnight, with mainly clear skies and light winds, making us watch again for frost potential.

See Ian Livingston's forecast through the start of the workweek.

Frost and freeze advisories tonight (possible again tomorrow night)

With frost advisories around town and freeze warnings in the higher elevations north and west of town, you had better ensure sensitive plants are brought inside. If you’ve already planted, at least try to cover a few items to protect them a bit.

As you can see from the map (above) relatively warmer locations which may not even get below the 32-degree freezing mark could still see some frost along the I-95 corridor. Colder locations, which have a higher chance of subfreezing conditions late tonight, are under a freeze warning.

Don’t forget to be patient as we have fits and starts into this early part of the growing season. Average springtime weeks for a final 32-degree readings at your location are above. The growing season has yet to begin along Skyline Drive, for instance, and the panhandle of Maryland where frosts can occur around Mother’s Day.

