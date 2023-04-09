D.C.-area forecast: A sunny and pleasant Easter Sunday; spectacular spring weather ahead

Today (Sunday): If you’re heading out early this morning, maybe to sunrise services for those of you celebrating Easter, be sure to grab the jacket. It’s a chilly start with areas of frost and temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Sunshine gets to work quickly, though, lifting morning temperatures through the 40s to low 50s, with afternoon highs near 60 to the low 60s and a light wind from the east. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear skies through the evening and overnight with light to calm winds. Areas of frost are once again possible, with temperatures falling overnight back toward lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Another beautiful spring day with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds are light from the south with delightfully dry air. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: We can expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunny skies continue Tuesday with a high in the low to mid-70s. Skies remain partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the 50s. A little taste of summer returns Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs reaching near 80 to the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High