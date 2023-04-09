D.C.-area forecast: A sunny and pleasant Easter Sunday; spectacular spring weather ahead

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Good thing the Easter Bunny has fur. Off to a cool start, but mild by afternoon with plenty of sun. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, early chill, mild afternoon. Highs: Near 60 to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, frost possible. Lows: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s. Forecast in detail After a chilly start, we should warm up to near or just past 60 today with plenty of sun. Frost or freeze advisories are likely again tonight before the warming trend really gets going. With high pressure dominating through at least midweek, we’ll see more dry weather with continued sunshine and midweek temperatures rising into the 70s to near or past 80.

Today (Sunday): If you’re heading out early this morning, maybe to sunrise services for those of you celebrating Easter, be sure to grab the jacket. It’s a chilly start with areas of frost and temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Sunshine gets to work quickly, though, lifting morning temperatures through the 40s to low 50s, with afternoon highs near 60 to the low 60s and a light wind from the east. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Mostly clear skies through the evening and overnight with light to calm winds. Areas of frost are once again possible, with temperatures falling overnight back toward lows in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Another beautiful spring day with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. Winds are light from the south with delightfully dry air. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: We can expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunny skies continue Tuesday with a high in the low to mid-70s. Skies remain partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the 50s. A little taste of summer returns Wednesday, with sunny skies and highs reaching near 80 to the low 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

GiftOutline Gift Article