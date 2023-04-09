PM Update: Freeze and frost tonight, then workweek warmth

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through tonight: Mostly clear skies and a light breeze turning calm after midnight create an atmosphere ready to cool effectively. Areas of frost are once again possible east and southeast of town, with areas along and west of Interstate 95 in a freeze warning. Low temperatures may easily fall into the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Frosty spots and freezing conditions may take through morning rush hour to thaw. Sunshine combines with light southerly breezes, helping to boost high temperatures into the mid- to upper 60s. A pretty ideal spring day — our need for rain notwithstanding. The air is still so dry, with some dew points stuck in the arid 20s, that it may feel a degree lower than what it reads on the thermometer.

Keep in mind, the sun angle these days is approaching the angle we also experience in late August, meaning a sunburn is possible without protection! (Air temperatures have nothing to do with the risk of getting a sunburn.)

Overnight should remain mostly clear, with little to no frost in the immediate area. Light but steady west and southwest breezes will help buoy temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Freezing temperatures likely tonight

A good reminder from the National Weather Service during tonight’s freeze warning for much of the region: “Protect: Pets, Plants & People.” It may get a bit colder along the I-95 corridor than it did last night, when just a frost advisory was issued.

If you’re curious about the difference between a freeze warning and a frost advisory, see this great explainer graphic by the National Weather Service, below. In short, a freeze is considered more damaging and harder to protect against.

