PM Update: Temperatures rise into 70s Tuesday; warm-up kicks into gear

Slightly on the cool side, today was still classic spring. Temperatures rose off chilly morning lows to highs in the low and mid-60s most spots. Our average high is now 66 and rises to 67 tomorrow, so we’re gaining. Actual temperatures also move upward tomorrow, and 70s are a good bet across the area.

Through tonight: Skies stay mainly clear this evening and overnight. It’ll be cool but seasonable, with lows ranging from near 40 to the mid-40s. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a day full of sunshine, much like today. Temperatures should jump about 10 degrees, trying for the mid-70s for highs. Winds are out of the west around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 235.1 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

80s: We’ve already had four days with highs at or above 80, including several last week. We may be on the cusp of a run of them, starting Wednesday. Average by now would be two days. If forecasts are onto something, we’ll be at nine days with highs of 80 or higher by Sunday, which would be the second most to date.

