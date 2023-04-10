D.C.-area forecast: Big warm-up this week, with 80s starting Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: A super spring day, with sunny 60s. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-69.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 36-44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-75. Forecast in detail This year is Washington’s warmest on record so far, and unseasonably high temperatures later this week will help 2023 hold the top spot for a while. Highs in the 60s today and 70s tomorrow reach at least 80 between Wednesday and the weekend. Drier-than-normal weather dominates, with the first chance of showers not until Saturday.

Today (Monday): It’s a cold start with frost and freezing temperatures in many locations, especially north and west of the Beltway. But the strong April sun ensures a swift recovery, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Breezes are gentle, from the south. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies allow temperatures to cool quickly as darkness settles in. It’s still chilly overnight, with lows ranging from the mid-30s in our colder spots to the low 40s downtown. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): After a chilly start, any semblance of a chill vanishes fast as the sun beats down. Afternoon highs are pleasant at 70 to 75. It will be an excellent day to spend some time outside. Light winds are from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A milder weather regime will now be entrenched over the region, meaning overnight temperatures won’t fall as much as previous nights. Under partly cloudy skies, lows range from the mid-40s in our colder spots to the low to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: High

A look ahead

It’s as if we’re leaping ahead to June for Wednesday through Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Highs on Wednesday near 80 hit the mid-80s Thursday and Friday, with some upper 80s not out of the question. The nights are pretty warm, too, with lows Thursday and Friday mornings within a few degrees of 60. Winds from the west are mostly light and we don’t have to worry about humidity (dew points mostly in the 40s to near 50). Confidence: Medium-High

A hint of mugginess returns by the weekend. On Saturday, we’ll have more clouds than on previous days and could see some showers. It’s still warm, with highs in the 70s to near 80. Maybe less cloudiness on Sunday with decreasing shower chances, with highs in the low 80s after lows near 60 in the morning. Confidence: Low-Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article