Inside a historically snowless winter in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The winter that wasn’t is all but done in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, except for perhaps a few of the coldest locations in the mountains. If any more snow falls, it probably won’t be enough to change what will go down in history as the least snowy winter on record in many parts of the region.

Much of the Interstate 95 corridor from Richmond to Boston, including Washington, saw either its least snowy, or among its least snowy winters on record. The mountains to the west also saw historically little snow.

In the Washington region, both BWI Marshall and Dulles airports posted their least snowy winters on record. BWI’s 0.2 inches was lower than the previous record low of 0.7 inches in the winter of 1949-50. Dulles picked up a mere 0.4 inches, beating the old record minimum of 2.2 inches in 1972-73.

Up and down I-95, the snowfall statistics were historically low:

Advertisement

Raleigh and Richmond, no snow.

Washington, D.C.’s 0.4 inches, as measured at Reagan National Airport, tied for the third-least snowy on record behind two winters that each registered 0.1 inches.

New York City’s Central Park posted only 2.3 inches for the entire winter, below the previous record minimum of 2.8 inches in 1972-73. Its seasonal average is just shy of 30 inches.

Bridgeport, Conn., only saw 4.9 inches, eclipsing the prior record low of 8.2 inches in 1972-73.

Boston received just 12.4 inches. That’s more than 36 inches below average and the fourth lowest on record.

While weather stations are fewer as one gets away from city centers, the Allegheny Mountains saw the largest snowfall deficits in the eastern U.S. According to National Weather Service data, the broad swath of the mountains of West Virginia and Pennsylvania saw 50 to 100 inches less snow than average.

Elkins, W.Va., was among the mountainous areas that saw historically low snowfall totals. At an elevation of around 2,000 feet, the city had its least snow on record, with just 15.3 inches (the previous record low was 20.9 inches in 1958-59) compared to an average of 69.6 inches. Elkins has seen seven winters with 100 or more inches of snow since 1900.

The snowbelt zones off lakes Erie and Ontario were other areas where snowfall was extremely lacking, perhaps surprisingly so, considering the enormous amounts in Buffalo. Cleveland is finishing its third least-snowy winter, with 22.7 inches of snow, and more than 40 inches below average. Farther north, Rochester has seen 50 inches less than average, ranking 10th least-snowy on record, despite a total of around 50 inches.

Advertisement

The lack of snow through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast was linked to a lack of cold air. Other than a few fleeting Arctic blasts, higher-than-normal temperatures prevailed. The December-to-March period was either warmest or among the top-5 warmest on record in much of the region.

The absence of cold air was connected to the stormy pattern in California which drew mild air off the Pacific Ocean over large portions of the Lower 48 states.

Not everyone in the Northeast ended up with a record-low snow season. Parts of New York and New England were able to salvage totals not as far removed from average despite the warmth, aided by a massive March snowstorm that dumped up to 40 inches in parts of interior New York and New England. Caribou, in northern Maine, saw somewhat above-average snow.

Because of climate change and increasing temperatures, a trend toward less snow and more rain during winter is underway along the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain and in parts of the Northeast. However, parts of the interior Northeast — which have remained cold enough for most winter precipitation to remain in the frozen form — have seen snowfall averages increase in recent decades.

GiftOutline Gift Article