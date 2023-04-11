PM Update: Warmer and gusty Wednesday, with a higher fire threat

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Fire weather watch noon through 8 p.m. Wednesday for counties along and east of the Potomac River * It was a crisp start Tuesday, but temperatures rocketed up into the 70s under mainly sunny skies. Spots like Dulles saw readings rise nearly 40 degrees off morning lows. Given the relatively dry air, we’ll see temperatures fall off fairly quickly this evening. But the chill of recent nights is gone, and now we can look toward warm wind and a fire weather watch for Wednesday.

Through Tonight: Outside of a few passing clouds, we will continue to see clear sky. It should be milder than the last couple of nights, with lows mainly in a near 50 to mid-50s range.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Lots of sun should push temperatures up more rapidly. By afternoon, readings are expected to be in the low 80s. Winds should be gusty from the west. Look for sustained wind levels around 15 mph and gusts to 25 or 30 mph.

Fire weather: The forecast predicts that dry conditions will mix with heavy winds Wednesday to whip up a fire risk in the region. “The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires,” the Weather Service wrote in the watch statement.

For now, the fire weather watch covers the District and area counties in Maryland. Counties in Virginia are not included, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them join in. So far in 2023, the area is running about 4 to 5 inches below average for rainfall, with Southern Maryland facing a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

