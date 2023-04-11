D.C.-area forecast: Splendidly mild today then early summer warmth through the weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: Cherish this day, best of spring on display, before it quickly goes away. Express forecast Today: Sunny, light breezes. Highs: 72 to 76.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light winds. Lows: 49 to 55.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, moderate breezes. Highs: 78 to 82. Forecast in detail Today is about as good as spring can be, with loads of sun and mild temperatures. The rest of the week is really pretty nice but warming up, with mid-80s by Thursday. Humidity is low, making the 80-degree weather more tolerable. The weekend may offer a touch of mugginess and a few showers but, for now, they look hit or miss.

Today (Tuesday): Plenty of sun with low humidity and light west winds. After a chilly start, highs soar into the mid-70s. Make sure to carve out some time to spend outside! Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds skitter across the area and light west winds persist. Lows slip to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Any lingering clouds are soon swept away for a mostly sunny day. Winds from the west pick up with a few gusts up to 25 mph. Highs creep up to the upper 70s to lower 80s — or about 10 to 15 degrees above average. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies with as westerly breezes persist. Lows range through the 50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday looks like nothing but blue skies and light breezes. Highs creep into the low-to-mid 80s but, with low humidity, it is still relatively comfortable. Overnight lows hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is another warm one, with highs again reaching the low-to-mid 80s. Clouds start to increase later in the day as a disturbance along the Gulf Coast decides to head our way. Any showers should be spotty, light and late at night. Lows remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

Cloud conditions are likely to be quite variable Saturday and Sunday. A few stray showers are possible both days but are unlikely to produce much, if any, rain in significant amounts. However, an approaching cold front could bring more potent showers Sunday night; more on that later in the week. Highs are low-to-mid 80s and lows are upper 50s to lower 60s for an early summer feel. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article