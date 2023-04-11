Hardly any snow fell in D.C. this winter, but these readers predicted it

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The winter of 2022-23 might not be remembered for long, given how little snow it produced in the Washington region. The forgettable season was also a painful one for snow lovers. The 0.4 inches that fell early Feb. 1 at Reagan National Airport was it for the season. That’s more than a foot below the average of 13.7 inches, and the third-least on record.

Few people foresaw how little snow would fall. Of nearly 1,000 people who participated in Capital Weather Gang’s snowfall prediction contest, only a handful were even in the ballpark. No one forecast 0.4 inches on the nose. But several folks were within 0.1 inches of that amount and deserve recognition for their gutsy and accurate calls:

Todd Gardner — 0.3 inches

Peter Hansen — 0.5 inches

Eric Simms — 0.5 inches

This elite trio of prognosticators beat out more than 900 other people who participated in our contest, and they have richly earned bragging rights.

We should also make honorable mention to seven other entrants who correctly predicted less than an inch of snow:

Jesse Boorman-Padgett — 0 inches

Brian Brettschneider — 0 inches

Nornisa Turner — 0 inches

David Kettl — 0 inches

Ben Krosner — 0.7 inches

Trent Benisch — 0.7 inches

Matt Williams — 0.9 inches

Most contest participants were far off the mark — predicting closer to 10 inches of snow. Often, the average or consensus forecast beats outlier predictions, but that certainly wasn’t the case this year.

How did other outlooks perform?

The Capital Weather Gang didn’t do so well, either, as our winter outlook called for 6 to 10 inches of snow. To our credit, our outlook did headline “Another lousy season for D.C. snow lovers.” We just didn’t envision how lousy.

Among 20 CWG forecasters and writers who made snowfall estimates, Justin Grieser, with a forecast of 7.2 inches, had the best forecast. If you include Alaska climatologist Brian Brettschneider as an honorary member, given his contributions to CWG over the years, he would have been most accurate, with his guess of 0 inches (although he predicts that much every year to deride D.C.’s often pathetic snowfall amounts compared to his home in Anchorage, where there is currently more than 30 inches on the ground).

One outlook that truly stood out was issued by NBC Washington meteorologist Doug Kammerer. His forecast of 1 to 6 inches seemed out on a limb at the time but was the most accurate winter outlook among local meteorologists by far.

Kammerer also accurately forecast that the winter would end up among the top five warmest on record for Washington.

Congratulations to the winners and everyone who was close! It’s looking more and more likely that next winter will feature the El Niño climate pattern. El Niño winters typically produce more snow than La Niña winters like this past one. It can’t get much worse.

Past reader winners

Below, find winners of past Capital Weather Gang snowfall forecast contests:

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

