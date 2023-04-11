Cyclone Ilsa forecast to batter western Australia with 140 mph winds

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa — a hurricane-strength storm in the southeast Indian Ocean — is churning toward western Australia and quickly intensifying. The powerful storm could make landfall on Thursday at the equivalent strength of at least a Category 4 hurricane, probably packing winds in excess of 140 mph and a storm surge (a rise in water above normally dry land) of at least 10 feet.

Cyclone season in Australia generally begins around late October or November and lasts until the late autumn, or May in the Southern Hemisphere. Ilsa is the seventh named storm to form this season.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology wrote Tuesday that the storm “is showing signs of rapid development” and is warning of “destructive winds” within a “very destructive core” that is expected to move ashore between Bidyadanga and De Grey, two communities in rural northern parts of western Australia.

Ilsa now

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, Ilsa is quickly organizing as its central dense overcast region, or core, expands — a signal of an intensifying storm.

Infrared satellite imagery, which can estimate the temperature and height of cloud tops, matches the center’s observations. Note how much purple there is, which corresponds to cloud tops at minus-80 degrees Celsius (minus-112 degrees Fahrenheit) or colder and probably over 50,000 feet high.

In addition, an “overshooting top” can be spotted near the middle of the central dense overcast. That’s where exceptional upward motion is carrying pockets of air higher than their “equilibrium level” — the height at which they should stop rising because of the density structure of the atmosphere. It’s another sign of that the storm is gaining strength.

On the periphery of the storm’s precipitation shield, wisps of cloud cover are fanning away at high altitudes. This is known as outflow, or storm exhaust. The more “spent” air a storm can exhale at high altitudes, the more warm, humid air it can ingest from the bottom to fuel its growth. Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted particularly efficient outflow to the south of the storm.

What’s next for Ilsa

Cyclone #Isla (18S) is still on track to strike northwest #Australia between Broome and Port Hedland with Category 4 force. https://t.co/9QQqmkEnyz #CycloneIlsa pic.twitter.com/bMmodzJSFA — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) April 11, 2023

The storm, with current intensity similar to a Category 2 hurricane, is expected to ramp up and make it to high-end Category 4 strength with sustained winds near 140 mph. There is high confidence in Ilsa becoming a top-tier storm, intensified by very warm sea surface temperatures and weak winds in the upper atmosphere.

A counterclockwise-spinning ridge of high pressure northeast of the system will slowly steer it southwest and then eventually south, ultimately in the direction of somewhere between Broome and Port Hedland. Port Hedland is home to roughly 16,000 people. Weather models waffle on where it will make landfall, with a roughly 100-mile spread in their simulated solutions.

The tropical low developing slowly off the Kimberley coast is expected to reach tropical cyclone strength during Tuesday. Severe coastal impact likely late in the week. https://t.co/B1MVXBHUfh pic.twitter.com/B4VVN2bDVV — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) April 10, 2023

That will make all the difference in conditions in either community, since Ilsa will have a tightly-wound core containing the worst of its extreme winds.

“People near Beagle Bay (Not including Beagle Bay) to Whim Creek need to prepare for cyclonic weather and organize an emergency kit including first aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology wrote Tuesday. They hoisted a blue alert for the region.

TC #Ilsa could be strongest TC strike in W. Australia since Laurence (Dec. '09).



Per NOAA, only 11 other Cat. 4 (Saffir-Simpson) landfalls in W. Australia since 1969.



Three of those, including Laurence ('09) & Chris ('02), were landfalls between Broome & Port Hedland. pic.twitter.com/rW0mMqUC7A — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) April 11, 2023

On the east side of the storm’s center near the eye, a storm surge of several meters is possible. That could inundate stretches of the coastline, but fortunately the area is very rural. Likewise, weather models indicate up to 10 inches of rain could fall.

The northern coastline of western Australia sees Category 4 storms once every five years or so on average. Eleven such storms have occurred since 1969. Most passed over sparsely-populated areas. The exception was Cyclone Tracy, technically the world’s most compact tropical cyclone, which rammed Darwin, Australia, with major hurricane winds in 1974 in the midst of Christmas celebrations. Seventy-one people died.

If Ilsa strikes western Australia at Category 4 strength, it would be the strongest to hit that area since Cyclone Laurence in 2009, according to weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman.

