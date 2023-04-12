Historic California snow starts to melt, but is ‘just a taste’ of what may come

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

California’s historic snowpack has started to melt following its warmest days of the year so far, with the communities and valleys below the mountains bracing for the impact of any flooding as all that water makes its way downhill. The severity of any floods will depend on how quickly the snow melts, but as officials share the latest outlook, it’s clear the highest risk stems from the record snowpack in the southern Sierra Nevada.

An enormous volume of water is expected to flow into rivers and streams through the spring and summer. The epicenter of flood concerns lies in the San Joaquin Valley and the Tulare Basin to the west of the southern Sierra, as well as the valleys to the east of the mountain range.

Two rivers in the Tulare Lake region — the Tule and the Kern — are forecast to exceed 400 percent of their average runoff between April and July. The majority of the watersheds are forecast to reach peak water flow in May, though they’ll reach their highest flows at different times. A few rivers, including the San Joaquin River, will see sustained high flows through at least June due to prolonged snowmelt — much later than typical peak-flow timing of April or May for southern watersheds.

Reservoirs in the region are not especially large, and flood-control systems are not as robust as they are in other parts of the state.

“In the southern Sierra right now, the snowpack upstream of certain reservoirs is enough to fill those reservoirs multiple times over — that’s a big deal,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, in an online update Tuesday.

Over the past several weeks, floodwaters have inundated vast stretches of the Tulare Lake basin, which was the largest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River before it was drained for agriculture in the mid-20th century.

“All the flooding we’re seeing right now is just a taste of what is likely to come,” Swain said. “Most of the snow up there has yet to melt — in fact, somewhere around 98 percent of the snow that was up there at the peak is still there and is still going to melt, … is still going to become runoff and fill rivers, reservoirs and probably floodplains.”

A recent snow report from the National Integrated Drought Information System put the sheer amount of water currently stored high in the mountains into stark perspective.

The 2023 snowpack in the central and southern Sierra Nevada “is the deepest in the past 90 years, greater than previous benchmark years of 1952, 1969, 1983, and 2017 — and in some cases by a large margin,” the report noted. The snow water equivalent, or the amount of water contained in snow, measured 104.5 inches at Mammoth Pass, which shattered the record of 86.5 inches set in 1969.

Statewide, the snowpack reached 233 percent of the peak April 1 average, falling just short of the 1952 record year of 237 percent, according to snow survey data presented by the California Department of Water Resources on Tuesday. The data provides a full statewide picture back to the 1950s, when these monthly surveys became widespread. Other very high snow years for the state include 1983 at 227 percent and 1969 at 224 percent.

Ideally, this year’s snowpack would melt slowly, replenishing reservoirs well into summer as water demand increases. Rapid melt would not only drive flooding but would also lead to an early loss of the natural snowpack reservoir, making it more difficult to store that water.

“How this year plays out will depend on the weather and how quickly we warm up, and how much sun shines on that pack to get the pack ready to melt,” said state climatologist Michael Anderson with the California Department of Water Resources at a Tuesday briefing.

There is deep concern this spring about heat waves and atmospheric river storms, but so far, forecasts aren’t showing any sign of weather that would dangerously accelerate snowmelt flooding. The latest outlooks for the next one to two weeks favor a generally cooler and wetter pattern for much of California.

Officials plan to release water from reservoirs to make room for incoming snowmelt, but such releases could also send floodwaters downstream.

“We do expect this year’s large snowpack will continue to cause high river levels in several regions, particularly the San Joaquin Valley as well as the Tulare Basin, and we’ll remain ready to respond here at the flood operations center during the spring and early summer as this unfolds,” said Jeremy Arrich, manager of the division of flood management for the California Department of Water Resources.

