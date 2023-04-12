PM Update: Pleasant tonight ahead of a toasty Thursday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Highs in the mid-80s this afternoon are just a bit shy of 20 degrees above normal for the date. With so much greenery around, it’s feeling a little like summer. The main difference there is that humidity is still on the lower side. That helps keep the warm temperatures more bearable. We’ll test that theory tomorrow.

Through Tonight: We’ve got a nice evening ahead. Temperatures are dipping through the 70s into sunset. Lows are 55 to 60 overnight. Winds are light after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mid-80s are a good bet under lots of sunshine. Some spots could flirt with 90. Winds are from the south-southwest around 10 mph.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Advertisement

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 1170.3 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.

90? If it manages to get to 90 tomorrow, it would be the earliest in the year since it got to 91 on April 10 in 2013. We’ve still got a few weeks to go on average, with the first such day coming May 16 per the most recent 30-year average.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article