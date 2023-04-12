D.C.-area forecast: Well-above-average warmth to last through the weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Slightly less perfect than Tuesday, with a few morning clouds and warmth popping up toward the mid-80s in some spots — the top end of our “Nice Day” criteria. Express forecast Today: Increasing sunshine. Breezy. Highs: Around 80 to mid-80s.

Tonight: Clear. Decreasing breeze. Lows: 50s to around 60.

Tomorrow: Blue skies with full sunshine. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90. Forecast in detail Today, temperatures fairly easily soar 15 degrees above average. Thursday and Friday look to be our warmest days this week. Of the two, Thursday has enough strong sunshine to give it the slight potential for tying the 90-degree record high in D.C. The atmosphere is less tranquil over the weekend, with chances increasing for a touch of humidity, cloudiness and a shower or storm threat.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Any morning high clouds should dissipate before midday. The mainly sunny day helps warm us up to between 80 and 85 degrees. It’s potentially our breeziest day of the workweek, as breezes from the west and northwest could occasionally gust near 25 mph. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies are clear and west-northwest breezes slowly die down. Low temperatures should range through the 50s in the region, with downtown urban areas (and those along large bodies of water) hovering closer to the 60-degree mark. Confidence: High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into the weekend …

Tomorrow (Thursday): We may not see a cloud! Sunshine dominates, boosting high temperatures potentially toward their warmest of the week, in the mid- to upper 80s. Luckily, the humidity is still low (dew points in the 40s), but so is the topsoil. The dry ground, on the sunniest of days, allows a larger daily range between morning and afternoon temperatures. It’s a key reason a few spots could make a run at 90 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies until nearer dawn, when a few clouds may move in. We still are able to cool down into the mid-50s to low 60s. Breezes probably can’t fully calm, but that’s not a big deal with mild low temperatures running at least 10 degrees above average, right? Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Still feeling like early summer on Friday, but we should stay below the 91-degree record at Reagan National Airport. Right now, the 82-to-88-degree range is possible, especially if late-day clouds don’t increase too quickly. Slowly but surely, a disturbance is heading our way from the Deep South, and light showers are possible, especially after midnight. It’s increasingly muggy for this time of year — with patchy fog possible if southerly breezes die down. Low temperatures may only dip into the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Off-and-on clouds are possible this weekend with intermittent shower and storm chances. Sunday afternoon and evening offer the highest thunderstorm chance, but rain amounts are likely to stay under a half-inch, as it looks now. Fog is possible late Saturday night into early Sunday as low temperatures bottom out in the slightly muggy zone of upper 50s to mid-60s.

We’ll keep you posted on details of how the weekend might conclude as the Sunday night cold front approaches. High temperatures may range from the upper 70s to mid-80s, depending on sunshine levels each day. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article