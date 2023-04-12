Heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale causes major flooding, closes airport

More than 20 inches of rain pounded Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and nearby areas during a six-hour period Wednesday evening, triggering a flash food warning and closing the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport. Officials warned residents to get off the road and seek higher ground.
The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport remained closed to traffic and flights Wednesday evening.
Fort Lauderdale Airport is closed this evening due to extensive flooding, especially on the roadways entering and exiting the airport. This latest round of storms isn’t going to help. https://t.co/YAnrFvXTsl pic.twitter.com/51rgJ3w1iw— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 13, 2023
“Public Works staff are clearing drains and operating pumps to mitigate the water as quickly as possible,” the city said in a news release. Officials in the neighboring city of Oakland Park also requested that drivers stay off the roads until water levels subsided.