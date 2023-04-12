The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
National

Heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale causes major flooding, closes airport

By
Updated April 12, 2023 at 11:12 p.m. EDT|Published April 12, 2023 at 10:57 p.m. EDT
A flooded street April 12 in Dania Beach, Fla. Heavy rain passed through South Florida, causing some area flooding. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Listen
1 min

More than 20 inches of rain pounded Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and nearby areas during a six-hour period Wednesday evening, triggering a flash food warning and closing the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport. Officials warned residents to get off the road and seek higher ground.

Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s office in Miami said the flash flood emergency would stay in place at least until 11 p.m. for areas near Hollywood, Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale. The affected parts of the state are home to more than a quarter-million people. “This is a life threatening situation,” it said on Twitter.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport remained closed to traffic and flights Wednesday evening.

“Public Works staff are clearing drains and operating pumps to mitigate the water as quickly as possible,” the city said in a news release. Officials in the neighboring city of Oakland Park also requested that drivers stay off the roads until water levels subsided.

Loading...