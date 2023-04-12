Storm to bring coastal flooding along Gulf Coast but also needed rain

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A sprawling zone of low pressure is swirling in the central Gulf of Mexico on a course toward the central Gulf Coast. The storm is not tropical in nature, but the heavy rain, high water and gusty winds it will bring ashore are a reminder that hurricane season is less than two months away.

As this storm plods toward landfall in southeast Louisiana on Thursday, its main impact likely will be coastal flooding in low-lying areas as it pushes gulf waters inland. But the storm’s slow motion and copious moisture should generate heavy rainfall over a region stretching from New Orleans to South Florida. It could also deliver gusty winds up to 40 mph in southeast Louisiana.

Coastal flooding

New Orleans is under a coastal flood warning through at least Thursday morning as the National Weather Service anticipates water levels up to 1 to 3 feet above normal high tide. The New Orleans office of the Weather Service predicts the greatest impacts “along east facing shores from the mouth of the [Mississippi River] through Hancock County, Ala.”

Advertisement

While persistent eastern and northeastern winds to the north of the low pressure zone will pile waters up along southeast Louisiana and Mississippi shores (the bay-shaped zones adjacent to southeast Louisiana), where the most water will accumulate, possibly up to 3 feet or more above normally dry land.

The risk of flooding along the central Gulf Coast is amplified by recent sea-level rise in the region. The Post reported on Monday that seas have dramatically risen here in the last decade. In New Orleans, the sea level is now eight inches higher than it was in 2006.

The rain

In addition to coastal flooding, the rain — fed by abnormally warm sea surface temperatures over the gulf — may cause urban and freshwater flooding, especially in southeast Louisiana. There is also a heightened threat of heavy downpours in the Miami area as rain generated by the system pools along a stalled front.

Advertisement

The southeast Florida threat, which could drop as much as 3 to 6 inches of rainfall in a short time, should wane by Wednesday evening. Rainfall associated with the storm system should begin to concentrate along the central Gulf Coast on Wednesday night while expanding north into Thursday.

The highest rainfall totals along the Gulf Coast and across the South are expected around southeast Louisiana. Around 1 to 3 inches are forecast in New Orleans, with more anticipated just to the southeast. Widespread totals of 1 to 1.5 inches are forecast to spread as far north and east as central Georgia by late Thursday.

The wind

By and large, wind gusts associated with this system aren’t forecast to be extreme, but they could still reach hazardous levels — especially for mariners and small craft around southeast Louisiana through Thursday.

Advertisement

Gusts as high as around 40 mph are forecast in New Orleans, with sustained winds peaking near 25 to 30 mph. Gusts as high as 50 mph are forecast mainly for offshore waters but could affect lightly populated parts of St. Bernard Parish.

A gale warning is up for Gulf waters east of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Waves of 6 to 11 feet are forecast, along with widespread gusts to around 46 mph (40 knots). The rest of the northern Gulf Coast should see gusts of about 25 to 35 mph in addition to choppy seas and a rip current risk.

It’s been dry

In many respects, the rainfall from this system is welcome.

Precipitation in Southern Louisiana has been below normal so far in 2023. New Orleans has a rainfall deficit of 7 inches. Gulfport, in coastal Mississippi, is almost 9 inches below average. These areas and large portions of Florida are under moderate to severe levels of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

In general, the Gulf Coast has been on the dry side recently, although areas farther inland have seen more than adequate rainfall.

While this incoming storm is not a tropical cyclone, it is a good reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1. That’s only six weeks away, and many years in recent history have featured named storms in May before the season’s official start.

GiftOutline Gift Article