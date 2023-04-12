Early season heat dome bringing record warmth, fire danger to Lower 48

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The first big heat dome of the season is swelling from the Southwest toward the eastern U.S., bringing temperatures more in line with late June or early July across a broad swath of the nation. Scores of record highs have already been set in the West and Northern Plains. On Thursday, more record temperatures are possible from the Great Lakes to the Northeast, with highs in the 80s stretching from New Mexico to Massachusetts.

One climate historian, Maximiliano Herrera, described the episode as “arguably the greatest heat wave in the first half of April in the Lower 48” on record in a message to The Post.

The heat dome will drift over the central and eastern United States, bringing an early taste of summer to virtually everyone except parts of the Gulf Coast. That’s where a storm could deliver strong winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding to round out the workweek.

Records from the heat dome have already been shattered in parts of the West. On Tuesday, Phoenix and Tucson set records at 99 degrees, Las Vegas spiked to 93 degrees, Denver had its earliest 85 degree reading on record, and the remainder of the Intermountain West, including Colorado Springs, Billings and Salt Lake City, approached or exceeded records.

Temperatures also soared to record values across the northern Plains, including in the Dakotas, where readings topping 90 degrees brushed up against areas that still have a snowpack on the ground. Mobridge and Pierre, S.D., both broke records on Tuesday, recording highs of 90 and 94 degrees, respectively.

The heat dome and the forecast

A ridge of high pressure, known as a heat dome, is currently centered over the central states. It will shift toward Pennsylvania and New York State late in the workweek before pushing into Quebec and Ontario into the weekend.

Highs bring sinking air, which squashes any attempts at cloud cover, allowing for clear skies and dry conditions. In addition, sinking air has a tendency to warm. That’s part of the reason temperatures will hover 10 to 20 degrees above average.

The clockwise-spinning high is also pumping air from the south central Plains north over the nation’s heartland, the Great Lakes, the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic. That’s why the air is not only hot — it’s dry, which means it can heat up even more.

Boston was expected to hit 70 degrees on Wednesday, D.C. was predicted to spike into the mid-80s, and other cities including Indianapolis, Columbus, Chicago and Milwaukee were all forecast to teeter on either side of 80 degrees. Over the High Plains, upper 80s to near 90 will be widespread. Highs near 90 degrees could creep as far east as Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. Most of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys will be in the upper 70s. Farther south, lower to mid 80s are likely in central and western Texas.

On Thursday, things heat up even more. Boston could make it to 80 degrees, compared to an average high of 56. Washington D.C. will see mid- to upper 80s, compared to upper 60s, which would be more in line with seasonal norms. Chicago’s average high for mid-April isn’t even 60 degrees, and yet lower 80s are predicted there on Thursday. The Great Lakes will cool a bit into the 70s on Friday, but Washington D.C. and New York should still hang in the mid-80s.

Fire risk

The hot, dry and, in many places, windy conditions are leading to fire weather concerns, particularly around the periphery of high pressure. That’s where red flag warnings are in effect, occupying territory from New Mexico to the tip of Cape Cod.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather are either occurring now or will shortly,” wrote the National Weather Service. “Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.”

Ready.gov, FEMA’s campaign to help Americans plan for disasters, urged fire prevention on social media, offering the following tips:

Never park your car on dry grass.

Avoid activities with open flames.

Don’t burn household trash, plastic or tires.

Dust devils

The bone-dry atmosphere has also been supportive of dust devils in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. These are small whirlwinds that form on hot, sunny days. They are small and usually harmless, but can occasionally cause minor damage with 40 to 50 mph winds. They form in environments characterized by very stable, layered air lacking moisture near the ground.

Apparently there was a dust devil in Central Park today. (https://t.co/SMwXFcCkm9 / JpExplorers) pic.twitter.com/W8PirtqOBA — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) April 12, 2023

Check out this dust devil captured by Dennis White from Memphis, IN today. It is strong enough that you can actually hear the "whir" from the vortex!



These are created by "differential heating" on sunny days like today. You can feel this by walking on black pavement versus green… pic.twitter.com/cLJLZB8OOY — Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) April 11, 2023

In such environments, when a pocket of air is heated below by something like warm pavement, it can instigate a dust devil. A small parcel of air rises, ingesting air from around it like a chimney and forming a small vortex.

Outside of the nation’s capital, an invisible dust devil lofted rubbish cans and other loose debris Wednesday:

Who will stay cool

At least one region of the eastern U.S. will stay comparatively cool and cloudy — the Gulf Coast. That’s thanks to a pocket of pinched-off cold air and spin from the jet stream, known as a cutoff low, which has been hovering and languishing over the Gulf of Mexico.

There was initial speculation that the system’s associated spin could move over the Gulf and acquire subtropical characteristics. That won’t happen.

Instead, a couple days of cooler, overcast conditions and rain are expected. The spin associated with the system could help spawn isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado or two on Thursday between Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Otherwise, winds near the coastline could gust up to around 40 mph.

