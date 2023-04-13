PM Update: After near-record warmth today, humidity rises Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mid- to upper 80s for highs this afternoon were about 20 degrees above normal. Dulles Airport, with a period record about half as long as D.C. or Baltimore, did snag a daily record with a high of at least 87. Washington’s 88 falls just short of the record of 90. Baltimore’s record for the date is 89, and the high there reached at least 87. Unusually warm conditions will persist through Friday. Some clouds probably will keep highs a little lower than today.

Through Tonight: Skies will remain clear this evening. It will be another warm one, with lows settling in the mid-50s or near 60 late tonight. Winds will be light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Friday): Rising moisture levels Friday mean some additional clouds. Highs should make the mid-80s. There could be a few showers late, especially toward sunset. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph, gusting near 20 mph.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is VERY HIGH. Today’s count of 1,701 grains per cubic meter is the second highest of the year, behind the early explosion on Feb. 23. Oaks are the predominant pollen maker at the moment, and they’ll begin dropping their catkins soon enough. It’s probably peak pollen given this burst of warmth. Friday’s count will probably go higher.

