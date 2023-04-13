D.C.-area forecast: Summer heat without the humidity today; showers this weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Spring is gone, the heat is on! Express forecast Today: Sunny and dry. Highs: 85 to 89.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 53 to 59.

Tomorrow: Gradually increasing clouds, light breeze. Highs: 81 to 85. Forecast in detail Summertime heat is back for the next two days but fortunately without our trademark humidity. Shower chances arrive on Saturday and Sunday but are mainly light and scattered and unlikely to place a big dent in our mounting rainfall deficits. Cooler spring temperatures return on Monday.

Today (Thursday): Shade is hard to come by today with bright blue skies and the trees not quite leafed out yet. That is a shame given highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Record highs are in play (90 at Reagan National, 89 at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall and 87 at Dulles International airports). Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies remain clear and winds drop to near calm. Lows range through the 50s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): The day starts off with plenty of sun. A gulf shower system pushes north, and clouds increase by afternoon. Humidity is still blessedly low as highs reach the low to mid-80s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A few showers are likely to scatter across the area by midnight and continue overnight. Most amounts should be light, but brief heavier showers are possible with this system. Lows hold in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Scattered showers are possible all day Saturday, but it is far from a rainout, so keep an eye on the radar for outdoor opportunities. At least the clouds hold down temperatures, with highs mainly in the mid-70s. Humidity climbs but is still only moderate (dew points around 60). Most of the showers should die out by the evening. Overnight lows slip to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Skies are partly cloudy to start Sunday, but an approaching cold front from the Midwest will be likely to set off showers and even a storm or two late in the day. Highs spike into the low 80s ahead of the front. Once again a few downpours are possible, but for the most part rain amounts are light and linger well into the night. For the weekend, as a whole rain totals range mainly from 0.25 to 0.50 inches. Lows are in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Cooler, drier air moves in at daybreak Monday on brisk west winds. Skies quickly clear, but highs only reach the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article