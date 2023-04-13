Scientists predict slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time in eight years, it’s possible the Atlantic may not experience a summer and fall of nonstop hurricane activity, which would mark the end of a streak of busy seasons that began in 2015. While near-average hurricane activity is still possible, the deck is stacked against a hyperactive season, offering a minuscule glimmer of hope to beleaguered residents still sorting through the impact of previous storms.

The prediction comes from researchers at Colorado State University, and their outlooks, published every season, have a strong track record of verification. But it’s worth noting that the outlook, like any preseason hurricane prediction, is not a specific forecast. It cannot ascertain where storms will make landfall, and all it takes is a single catastrophic storm for the season to be a devastating one.

The findings

Research scientist Philip Klotzbach and his team at CSU project near to slightly below average hurricane activity, specifically predicting the likelihood of 13 named storms compared to an average of 14.4. Of those, half a dozen should become hurricanes (7.2 is the annual average), and two major hurricanes are likely, compared to the average of three. Major hurricanes are those that reach a strength of Category 3 or greater, with maximum sustained winds in the eyewall topping 111 mph.

Last year was a near-normal season, with 14 named storms. Still, Hurricane Ian, initially rated a Category 4, was recently reassessed as a Category 5 after having wreaked havoc in Florida. Ian was proof that it doesn’t require an above-average season to get above-average impacts or to spell calamity.

August passed without a single named storm for the first time since 1997, yet November bore witness to a surprise hurricane cropping up off the Florida coast. The Sunshine State had not been hit by a November hurricane since 1985.

Before that was 2021, which proved the third-most active Atlantic hurricane season on record. Twenty-one named storms formed, albeit many were short-lived and weak, but four reached major hurricane status. Ida, in late August, hit Louisiana just shy of Category 5 intensity, then continued into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as a devastating rainstorm, claiming more than four dozen lives in extreme flooding. Ida also brought a tornado outbreak from the Washington, D.C., area to Massachusetts.

In 2020, a record 30 named storms formed, including back-to-back Category 4s — Eta and Iota — which struck the same spot in Honduras less than two weeks apart.

Klotzbach estimates that this season will tally about 55 ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy, units. ACE is a measure of how much energy a season’s storms expand on their winds, and is a product of storm intensity and duration. Last season’s cumulative ACE was 95.1 units; Ian accounted for 17.4 ACE units.

Regions that could see hurricanes

Essentially, the United States is facing average vulnerability this season compared to an average season. There is a 44 percent chance, per Klotzbach’s outlook, that the contiguous United States faces a major hurricane landfall. Specifically, the odds of an East Coast hit are 22 percent. The odds of a Gulf of Mexico landfall are 28 percent.

There is a roughly 50 percent chance that a major hurricane traverses the Caribbean.

What’s shaping the forecast

Klotzbach uses about four decades’ worth of data, combing through numerous large-scale meteorological patterns, which all overlap in different ways each year. Like dissecting the sound of an orchestra, he tries to sort out which instrument, or in this case atmospheric driver, produces which sound, or result. Beyond that, he also relies on four large-scale weather models.

Of note this year is the current ENSO natural state, meaning that we’re sitting at the midpoint between La Niña and El Niño. The previous three seasons have all been characterized by La Niña conditions, which reduced upper-level winds over the Atlantic, making it easier for storms to form. La Niña also enhances upward motion over the Atlantic, fostering tropical development.

Weather models strongly point to El Niño becoming established by mid to late summer; the makings of El Niño are already manifesting in warming waters in the eastern tropical Pacific. That will spell disruptive upper-level winds over the Atlantic and acute sinking motion, which will act to subtly suppress tropical development.

The National Weather Service hoisted an El Niño watch on Thursday, warning of a 62 percent chance that the pattern materializes between May and July.

Klotzbach notes that “the intensity of a potential El Niño event is quite uncertain at this time,” meaning that, while it likely will have an impact, it’s unknown how great of an impact that will be.

“Sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are much warmer than normal, so if a robust El Niño does not develop, the potential for an active Atlantic hurricane season still exists,” he wrote.

