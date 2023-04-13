Severe tropical Cyclone Ilsa headed toward landfall in northwest Australia

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dangerous Cyclone Ilsa has rapidly intensified over the Indian Ocean on a course to strike Western Australia early Friday. It is set to crash ashore during the predawn hours local time and is expected to do so as a Category 5 on the local scale for storms. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Red-alert cyclone warnings and some evacuations were ongoing from the Bidyadanga outpost to near the small city of Port Hedland on the Pilbara Coast of northwest Australia. During a briefing Thursday, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology called Ilsa “dangerous and deadly. Some of the worst you will ever see.”

In addition to the potential for widespread damaging winds, a storm surge — a rise in sea level — of upward of 10 feet is possible near the center. So is rainfall on the order of 4 to 10 inches over a large swath of the area.

The area where Ilsa is expected to come ashore has a low population, but past storms of similar intensity have brought deadly storm surges, especially near and west of the landfall location. With Ilsa, it may be that widespread inland flooding becomes a chief concern. The storm will continue dropping copious rainfall as it heads into the interior.

While it has probably already peaked, the storm is expected to make landfall with wind speeds of about 150 mph (130 knots) as it generally maintains intensity. On its trek toward shore, the storm preliminarily set a new wind speed record for Australia, so many impacts are already baked in.

“Riverine flooding may significantly impact roads and access routes, with many paths becoming muddy or even inaccessible over the coming days,” said Miriam Bradbury of the Bureau of Meteorology.

Those who stayed behind were advised to shelter from devastating wind speeds in the strongest interior parts of their homes. Buses were available to transport people to evacuation centers ahead of landfall.

Storm details

Cyclone Ilsa had sustained winds of 150 mph (130 knots) as of Thursday evening local time, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. That would make it a strong Category 4 on the U.S. Saffir-Simpson Scale. On the Australian intensity scale, Category 5 begins at lower wind speeds.

“Intensity set to … (category 5) based mainly on Dvorak and a very clear eye pattern,” wrote the Australian Bureau of Meteorology in its own recent update. It also noted that the estimate was “assisted by observations at Bedout Island with 10-min mean winds of 117 knots and gusts of 136 knots.”

#CycloneIlsa has set a new preliminary Australian ten-minute sustained wind speed record of 218km/h at Bedout Island! Cyclone George was the previous record holder with 194km/h back in 2007 at the very same location! For the latest https://t.co/6laIpVWtSM pic.twitter.com/m3jsJCadko — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) April 13, 2023

That station has since reported gusts as high as 180 mph (156 knots). It has also preliminarily set a 10-minute sustained wind speed record for Australia, with 135 mph.

As Ilsa approached landfall, the storm had what is often referred to as a “pinhole” eye, measuring about 10 miles in diameter. Pinhole eyes have been observed on some of the world’s most powerful cyclones, such as Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Ilsa is expected to maintain a similar intensity through landfall, thanks to very warm waters running about 86 degrees (30 Celsius). The storm also exhibited a classic circular fanned banding and outflow, suggesting a proper balance for venting warm air out of its center and allowing for the rapid strengthening of the last day. The storm’s main obstacle is now land.

Coastal impacts

Offshore wave heights up to 50 feet are ongoing near the center and will continue through landfall. Pounding waves will cause coastal erosion at shore.

Coastal surge will also be a significant risk to life and property. The region has a relatively meager underwater slope where water meets land and low-elevation beaches, which means a run-up of water on the order of at least 6 to 10 feet is possible, with some locations perhaps higher. Recall surge doesn’t include the battering waves on top, which will add several feet to the water height.

Fortunately, the storm is forecast to come ashore in an area that is sparsely populated. One of the closest spots at landfall with people seems likely to be near Pardoo, a stopover on the Great Northern Highway that is anchored by a massive cattle farm.

The nearest large town of Port Hedland, home to about 16,000, is expected to be roughly 80 miles from the center, which means impacts may be comparatively minor there overall, as it sits on the edge of the storm envelope.

Rainfall

While the heaviest rain is expected to fall in a zone near landfall, with upward of 10 inches likely in spots, it will stay excessive as the center tracks inland. This will lead to some areas of flooding, perhaps significant.

Although the storm will lose tropical characteristics as it spends time over land, the same dip in the jet stream bumping it inland will ultimately help it shapeshift into a powerful nontropical low, keeping it going for days.

Several inches of rain may fall hundreds of miles inland as the storm tracks across the country. This will lead to at least isolated inland flooding.

Ilsa’s place in history

Ilsa comes near the tail end of the Australian tropical season, which runs from October to May. It is the second Category 5 on the Australian scale this season, along with Darian, which became a Category 5 over open waters with limited impacts to land.

It has been 10 to 15 years since the last storm of comparable intensity hit western Australia. Cyclone George in 2007 hit with sustained winds of 170 mph. Just one year before, Australia’s strongest tropical cyclone on record struck. Cyclone Monica had sustained winds of 180 mph. In 2013, Category 4 Christine came ashore a few hundred miles west of Ilsa’s expected landfall zone.

