Visualizing the record-breaking rain in Fort Lauderdale

By
and 
April 13, 2023 at 11:21 a.m. EDT
Record-breaking rain pounded Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and nearby areas Wednesday, triggering a flash flood warning, stranding cars and closing the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport.

12-hour estimated rainfall

1 inch

3

>9 inches

6

Orlando

Atlantic

Ocean

Tampa

FLORIDA

Lake Okeechobee

West

Palm

Beach

Fort

Myers

Fort Lauderdale

Miami

Gulf of

Mexico

40 MILES

Key

West

Source: National Weather Service, as of 8 a.m. April 13

More than 9 inches of rain fell over the city in a 12-hour period, flooding streets and stranding residents.

Record-breaking rain in Fort Lauderdale causes flooding, closes airport

