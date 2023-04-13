Visualizing the record-breaking rain in Fort Lauderdale

Record-breaking rain pounded Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and nearby areas Wednesday, triggering a flash flood warning, stranding cars and closing the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport.
12-hour estimated rainfall
1 inch
3
>9 inches
6
Orlando
Atlantic
Ocean
Tampa
FLORIDA
Lake Okeechobee
West
Palm
Beach
Fort
Myers
Fort Lauderdale
Miami
Gulf of
Mexico
40 MILES
Key
Source: National Weather Service, as of 8 a.m. April 13
More than 9 inches of rain fell over the city in a 12-hour period, flooding streets and stranding residents.
