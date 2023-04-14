D.C.-area forecast: Staying warm through Sunday, with occasional rain chances

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Sunny to start — clouds are slowly on the increase. Dew points may climb well into the 50s by day’s end, adding just a tinge of humidity as high temperatures aim for the low to mid-80s. A few southerly wind gusts could build near 20 mph by late afternoon, helping pump in the continued warm air and increased moisture. A late day shower is possible, best odds south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Shower chances increase near and after sunset. Nothing too heavy or long-lasting overall, although a brief shower or storm could drop some locally moderate to heavy rain. It’s a bit more humid, with low temperatures merely cooling to the upper 50s to mid-60s. A bit of fog and drizzle is possible near dawn, too. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, but we should see dry periods as well. Watch radar with us throughout the day. Clouds and extra moisture (humid dew points near 60 degrees!) cap temperatures in the mid-70s. A couple readings in the upper 70s are possible if sun manages to peek through for an extended stretch. Flexible outdoor plans may be fine. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Showers or a quick thunderstorm are still possible, but chances drop with time. Fog and drizzle may develop near dawn, with semi-sticky low temperatures only cooling to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday: A dry and somewhat sunny morning may give way to bubbling clouds and slight shower chances. Stay tuned for timing details as we get closer, but so far there are no major plan-changing rains expected. Late-day thunderstorm chances have diminished, as it looks now, but we’ll keep you posted. High temperatures should rise to around 80, with sunniest of spots hitting the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday night: Showers and even a couple downpours are possible. Low temperatures may hover in the upper 50s to low 60s, with some mugginess (dew points near these temperatures) as well. Confidence: Medium
Temperatures ease a bit from Monday into Tuesday. 70 degrees to mid-70s are likely Monday, with high temperatures cooling to the mid-60s on Tuesday. West and northwest winds may be gusty at times, as the cooler, drier air moves in. Shower intensity and chances, along with clouds, slowly decrease with time. By Tuesday, sunshine dominates. Confidence: Medium