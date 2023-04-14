D.C.-area forecast: Staying warm through Sunday, with occasional rain chances

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Acceptable cloud and humidity levels as low to mid-80s warmth continues. Slight chance of a shower late. Express forecast Today: Slowly more clouds and breezes. Shower? Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Shower/storm chances increasing. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers/storms. Highs: Mid-70s.

Sunday: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s. Forecast in detail We’ve got an increase in clouds today — along with afternoon breezes and humidity — but it’s still a decent way to end the workweek. The rainiest (luckiest) spots this weekend may get past half an inch of rain, but managed expectations should be kept throughout the region. Not great for gardeners or farmers but outdoor plans may get greenlit for Sunday or today, especially.

Today (Friday): Sunny to start — clouds are slowly on the increase. Dew points may climb well into the 50s by day’s end, adding just a tinge of humidity as high temperatures aim for the low to mid-80s. A few southerly wind gusts could build near 20 mph by late afternoon, helping pump in the continued warm air and increased moisture. A late day shower is possible, best odds south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower chances increase near and after sunset. Nothing too heavy or long-lasting overall, although a brief shower or storm could drop some locally moderate to heavy rain. It’s a bit more humid, with low temperatures merely cooling to the upper 50s to mid-60s. A bit of fog and drizzle is possible near dawn, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, but we should see dry periods as well. Watch radar with us throughout the day. Clouds and extra moisture (humid dew points near 60 degrees!) cap temperatures in the mid-70s. A couple readings in the upper 70s are possible if sun manages to peek through for an extended stretch. Flexible outdoor plans may be fine. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers or a quick thunderstorm are still possible, but chances drop with time. Fog and drizzle may develop near dawn, with semi-sticky low temperatures only cooling to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: A dry and somewhat sunny morning may give way to bubbling clouds and slight shower chances. Stay tuned for timing details as we get closer, but so far there are no major plan-changing rains expected. Late-day thunderstorm chances have diminished, as it looks now, but we’ll keep you posted. High temperatures should rise to around 80, with sunniest of spots hitting the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Showers and even a couple downpours are possible. Low temperatures may hover in the upper 50s to low 60s, with some mugginess (dew points near these temperatures) as well. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures ease a bit from Monday into Tuesday. 70 degrees to mid-70s are likely Monday, with high temperatures cooling to the mid-60s on Tuesday. West and northwest winds may be gusty at times, as the cooler, drier air moves in. Shower intensity and chances, along with clouds, slowly decrease with time. By Tuesday, sunshine dominates. Confidence: Medium

