PM Update: Pollen explosion to be squashed by some rain into Saturday

Days of well above average temperatures pushed today’s pollen count to levels not seen in more than a decade. If your eyes are on fire or you feel like you can barely breath, it’s hopefully the cause. Highs around 80 were a bit cooler than recent days. Hardly cool for April. Some rain is moving this way. Odds of showers stay elevated through tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers of needed rain dot the area through evening. A rumble, and perhaps a period of mainly light rain are also possible. The best chances for a heftier dose of rain should tend to be south of the area through the night. Low temperatures range from the low to mid-60s most spots. Winds are light from the south.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll see some sunshine, but probably not a ton. Showers are possible throughout the day. They may tend to focus on the midday and afternoon, when a thunderstorm is also possible. Rain could be briefly heavy, but many locations see a quarter inch or less. Temperatures are mainly in the mid- and upper 70s, although 80 is possible with enough sun. Winds from the south and southwest are pretty light.

Sunday: Plentiful sun into the midday may give way to increased clouds in the afternoon. Just a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures try for the mid-80s. Winds blow from the south around five to 10 mph.

Pollen update: We’re in peak pollen. Today’s tree pollen reading was the highest since April 2010, reaching 3138.7 grains per cubic meter of air. A majority of pollen comes from oaks, which are exploding in growth across the area. The good news is we should soon be on a downtrend.

