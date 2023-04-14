Dry start to the year delivers D.C. drought for first time since 2019

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time since fall 2019, the District is experiencing drought conditions, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Precipitation is running about 3 to 5 inches below average to date this year across the Mid-Atlantic. In the immediate area, it’s generally closer to five inches below average, or about 50 percent of expected levels.

While there are drier than normal patches up and down the East Coast, the dryness around the Washington region is presently the most significant outside of Florida. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the dry conditions are focused in much the same area that just saw a historically snowless winter.

For now, it seems set to continue.

Where’s the rain?

If April showers bring May flowers, there may be a lack of both this year. The month has so far picked up where other recent ones left off in the D.C. area, with the city about 1 inch below normal for rainfall two weeks in.

No month this year has finished near or above average for precipitation thus far. The last month with normal or above rainfall was December 2022, and it was preceded by four dry months.

There’s been a little more than half the rain that should have fallen so far in 2023 in the D.C. area. While the weather pattern across the country has been active much of the winter into spring, most storm tracks have been into the Great Lakes, leaving the local region with rainy leftovers mauled by the trip across the mountains to our west.

The main local climate locations — D.C., Baltimore and Dulles — have all picked up between 5.5 and 6 inches of rain this year. In D.C., this equals 4.71 inches below average through Thursday, with Dulles 4.94 inches down and Baltimore 5.51 inches in the hole.

Through the first two weeks of April, Washington is running third driest year-to-date on record. In Baltimore, it’s the second driest to date. Both locations have modern weather records back to 1871.

First drought conditions in years

Low-level drought last crept into the immediate area briefly during fall 2019. A relatively long spell without followed until this week.

Dryness is most common in the fall in the Mid-Atlantic. The last time the city saw drought conditions early in the year was 2018. Although that spell started in late 2017, you might recall how 2018 ended up (hint: wettest on record). The early 2018 drought disappeared heading into May.

Development of drought conditions locally is unusual this time of year. The last time one popped up around now was in 2009. Like 2018, drought conditions were out of here by May. Then there was a historically snowy winter to come.

In 2002, drought that began in late 2001 expanded and became severe in the region during spring before a brief resurgence in summer. That spell of drought conditions proved difficult to dislodge, not giving up until fall. Then the snowy winter of 2002-2003 happened.

In this limited sample, we can see one big commonality. The years 2002, 2009 and 2018 were all ones in which an El Niño was developing.

During 2002, the El Niño followed an unusually long four-year run with La Niña or cooler than normal conditions in the equatorial Pacific. We are now coming out of a 3-year such spell.

Staying dry into the near future

A relative silver lining is that the below average precipitation spell has mostly been during the region’s typically drier months of the year. Even comparatively damp March — usually wetter than April — is only the 6th wettest of the year on average.

About 65 percent of Washington’s annual 41.8 inches comes during the warm months from May to October. In many years it is more. This is when the big rains happen.

“May and June will be important, which are wet months when we can get good soakings,” said Capital Weather Gang’s Jason Samenow . “If we are below normal those months, it can be a struggle midsummer into fall unless you get a tropical system.”

For now, it looks like a continued wait. There’s no real reason to think it’s about to turn much wetter than it has been.

This weekend provides a needed chance, as the remnants of a Gulf of Mexico low pressure pass by the region. In most spots, it won’t drop much rain. About a quarter inch, with some polka dots of higher levels.

Super long-range models show dry or perhaps close to normal conditions persisting into and through May, with some early signal for a wetter June.

