D.C.-area forecast: Passing showers and storms today, then warm and sunny Sunday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Hopeful any showers or storms are minimally disruptive. Hard to dislike a warm weekend day. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers/storm. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

Tonight: Evening shower or storm. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows: Upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Highs: Mid-80s. Forecast in detail Weak low pressure that’s been hanging out in the South the last few days is passing by our region today. As it swirls its way northward, it’ll fling occasional showers and storms at those near its path. While we could use the rain, it probably won’t amount to much most spots. A few could see momentary downpours. Summerlike conditions are back tomorrow. Then it turns cooler for a few days.

Today (Saturday): While we see a chance of showers or a storm much of the day, I think dry time outweighs wet by a good bit. Any shower can produce briefly heavy rain, but nothing should last too long. Mature storms could produce some hail. Someone could pick up a quarter to a half inch during the day or into the evening. Temperatures head to the mid-70s or around 80, depending on how much sun we see. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers or storms remain possible in the evening, with rain odds dwindling overnight. Given light winds and relatively high low-level humidity, we may see patchy fog develop. Lows settle to the upper 50s and lower 60s most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’re right back to that summertime feeling as sunshine dominates and humidity remains moderate out ahead of a cold front. That front is slow enough it probably arrives overnight, so just a passing shower chance, with highs in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions rule the overnight. There might be a few showers or a rumble as a cold front passes near midnight. Cooler and drier air is trickling in during the predawn as lows range across the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It’s noticeably cooler and gusty Monday behind the front. We spend most of the day in the 60s but may get to about 70 or so in the afternoon. Just a few clouds, although I don’t think they’ll be offering up any rain. Confidence: Medium

Off lows in the mid-40s to around 50, it’s a seasonably cool one Tuesday. Sunshine is strong, but not strong enough to overpower a chilly air mass. Definitely a sunny side of the street kind of day, with temperatures running toward the mid-60s for highs. Confidence: Medium

