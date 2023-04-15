PM Update: Fewer wet spots, but one or two strong storms possible this evening. Very warm tomorrow.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through Tonight: We’ll continue to have hit-or-miss momentary downpours and thundershowers, but fewer as the sun sets. After 8 p.m., we should get even calmer. Rain chances are under 10 percent after midnight. Patchy fog may develop, especially if your location saw a downpour earlier, as breezes die down late. We barely cool down much, into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Patchy early clouds and fog should burn off by midday. We should see mostly sunny skies, but clouds may again increase late day as a 20 percent shower and storm chance returns. Somewhat sticky high temperatures top out in the 82-88 degree range for most of us.

As the cold front arrives overnight, showers and storms become more numerous. We may see a couple of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts over 57 mph. Some downpours could be accompanied by one or two reports of hail. We clear by dawn as low temperatures bottom out in the cooler-feeling 50s, thanks to drier breezes behind the cold front.

Severe storm threat, albeit slight, late tomorrow is from damaging wind gusts

While tomorrow looks hot, humid and generally dry, we could see one or two severe thunderstorms develop late in the day. The highest chance (but still only a 1 out of 5 chance in the graphic below) of a severe storm may be tomorrow night. The biggest threat posed by anything “severe” looks to be damaging wind gusts over 57 mph. Hail, which is today’s main threat, becomes secondary tomorrow. Little to no lightning is expected.

