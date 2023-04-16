D.C.-area forecast: Summer-like 80s strike again today, cooler and breezy early this week

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Too much warmth too soon or just right? Regardless, a summery feel with highs in the 80s and still a hint of humidity. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated shower? Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Mid- to upper 60s. Forecast in detail It’s a warm end to the weekend as highs head back into the 80s. A frontal boundary moves through tonight, probably producing a few showers and thunderstorms, before cooling us down to highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday with a breeze. We’re back into the 70s by Wednesday and could heat up into the 80s again late in the week.

Today (Sunday): Some areas of patchy fog early give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower, but more significant rain chances should hold off until evening. It’s another summerlike day with highs in the mid-80s and a touch of humidity. If that’s too hot for you in April, just hold tight for one more day. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy as we head into the evening with a few showers and thunderstorms possible after 7 p.m. or so and into the overnight hours. As a frontal boundary moves through, a late-night breeze from the west and northwest starts to bring in drier and cooler air with lows dropping to the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly to mostly sunny skies return Monday. The big difference will be cooler highs in the mid- to upper 60s and a somewhat gusty breeze from the west, reaching near 25 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Can’t rule at an isolated shower during the evening or overnight. Otherwise partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We’re breezy at times on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high in the 60s. Remaining dry Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-40s. Wednesday should be warmer with plenty of sun, highs in the 70s and a slight breeze.

It looks like highs near or past 80 degrees make a comeback late this week. Stay tuned for details.

GiftOutline Gift Article