D.C.-area forecast: Summer-like 80s strike again today, cooler and breezy early this week

Today (Sunday): Some areas of patchy fog early give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower, but more significant rain chances should hold off until evening. It’s another summerlike day with highs in the mid-80s and a touch of humidity. If that’s too hot for you in April, just hold tight for one more day. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy as we head into the evening with a few showers and thunderstorms possible after 7 p.m. or so and into the overnight hours. As a frontal boundary moves through, a late-night breeze from the west and northwest starts to bring in drier and cooler air with lows dropping to the 50s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): Partly to mostly sunny skies return Monday. The big difference will be cooler highs in the mid- to upper 60s and a somewhat gusty breeze from the west, reaching near 25 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Can’t rule at an isolated shower during the evening or overnight. Otherwise partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We’re breezy at times on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high in the 60s. Remaining dry Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-40s. Wednesday should be warmer with plenty of sun, highs in the 70s and a slight breeze.
It looks like highs near or past 80 degrees make a comeback late this week. Stay tuned for details.