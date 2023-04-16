PM Update: One or two rounds of showers and storms possible into tonight

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors High temperatures are peaking in the 80s but this is the warmest (and most humid) we’ll be for a few days. The first of two potential lines of showers or a thunderstorm begin our cool-down by sunset, as breezes ramp up, too. Late tonight we could see windier showers and storms move through. We have a slight chance of one or two strong storms.

Through tonight: Any storms late tonight could perhaps produce downpours and a tiny bit of hail, in addition to their slight chance of damaging wind gusts over 57 mph. No widespread severe damage is expected as the cold front moves through. Humidity and temperatures fall as west-northwesterly breezes occasionally gust near 25 mph. The thermometer should bottom out in the much-more-crisp-feeling low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow (Monday): A quick sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out, but a mix of sun and clouds should, on balance, produce a fairly bright day. Westerly winds could occasionally gust near 30 mph. Afternoon high temperatures manage to get to the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Not too cool, but drier air should make it feel noticeable.

Clouds return overnight with a slight chance of sprinkles or showers continuing. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees.

See Molly Robey's forecast through midweek.

Gusty winds possible for the next couple of days

Looking ahead to Monday, the first of two consecutive potentially breezy-to-windy days this week, wind gusts in the 25-to-30-mph range look probable. This won’t feel great to allergy sufferers. Regardless of pollen blowing around, it’s a day to hold onto your hat.

Tuesday may actually have a slight 2- to 3-degree wind chill below thermometer temperature, but nothing too unusual for April. Keep in mind these daytime wind gusts are a separate nuisance from any gusty showers or storms we might see tonight, of which one or two could possess winds stronger than these daytime gusts.

