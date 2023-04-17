PM Update: Breezes and low humidity Tuesday boost wildfire threat

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Fire weather watch noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday * Temperatures this afternoon were on the low end of typical this time of year. That’s a change from recent days, but it won’t last too long. Tuesday is similar to today except windier. Given drought conditions, this will lead to an increased wildfire risk. After that, it’s several more days of temperatures well above average — a story of 2023 so far. D.C.’s average high rises to 70 Wednesday.

Through tonight: Seasonably cool conditions persist, with mostly clear skies tonight. Lows range from the mid-40s to around 50. Winds decrease a bit but continue to blow around 10 mph from the northwest.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a bit blustery, but lots of April sun should help it feel decent. Temperatures head toward the mid- and upper 60s for highs in most spots. Midday and afternoon winds are from the northwest around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Given dry conditions and wind, any fires that develop could spread rapidly.

Advertisement

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is very high at 2,283 grains per cubic meter of air. This is down somewhat since Friday’s report, but still around peak levels many years. With sunshine and generally warm weather this week, it seems likely that tree pollen will remain quite high, but it should also be on the downswing soon.

As tree pollen eventually wanes, we’ll be dealing with rising grass pollen the next several weeks. It was up to moderate levels as of today’s report.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article