D.C.-area forecast: Cooler to start week, much warmer by end

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Back toward average high temperatures in the 60s to around 70 degrees isn’t so bad — though an occasionally gusty breeze may blow some pollen around. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, breezy. Shower? Highs: Mid-60s to around 70.

Tonight: Cloudier. Decreasing breeze. Lows: Mid-40s to around 50.

Tomorrow: Blue skies, still rather breezy. Highs: Mid-60s to around 70. Forecast in detail Monday is less warm for sure as drier air blows in, sometimes gustily. However, high temperatures the next couple of days actually top out nearly where they should be for this time of year. Wednesday looks calm and sunny. Slight rain chances return Friday, along with the potential for some humidity and a 90-degree reading.

Today (Monday): A quick sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out, but sun tries to dominate over clouds. On balance, a fairly bright day. Westerly winds could occasionally gust toward 25-30 mph, especially later in the afternoon. Highs this afternoon should manage the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Not too cool, but with the drier air and a breeze, a noticeable change from the weekend heat. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds return overnight with a slight chance of a few showers or sprinkles. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s to around 50. Westerly breezes may still be noticeable at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Still rather breezy, with some gusts from the west near 30 mph. Skies are mostly sunny, so grab that sunscreen midday. High temperatures may depend on how much dry polar air rides in on these breezes. The current thinking is we again aim for the mid-60s to around 70. Stay tuned for small temperature tweaks. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and dying breezes. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-40s. Evening northwesterly breezes may still gust near 20 mph before fading. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

High pressure settles in Wednesday, giving us a calmer, less breezy day. Sunshine may be wall to wall — meaning nearly cloudless blue skies from sunrise to sunset! High temperatures should easily get into the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Off-and-on clouds are possible Thursday and Friday as high temperatures surge into summerlike territory once again. Perhaps low to mid-80s Thursday and mid-80s to near 90 for Friday. A slight bit of humidity comes back into the picture Friday along with a late-day shower or storm chance. Confidence: Medium

Cold-front timing is in flux, affecting the weekend forecast. Should the front wait to pass through our region until Saturday night, we may have a mild Saturday in the 70s with continued shower and storm chances, and then clear out for a cooler Sunday in the 60s. A couple of strong storms are possible as the front passes, too. Should the front slow down or speed up, the forecast probably changes. Check back as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

