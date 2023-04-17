D.C.-area forecast: Cooler to start week, much warmer by end

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Monday): A quick sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out, but sun tries to dominate over clouds. On balance, a fairly bright day. Westerly winds could occasionally gust toward 25-30 mph, especially later in the afternoon. Highs this afternoon should manage the mid-60s to around 70 degrees. Not too cool, but with the drier air and a breeze, a noticeable change from the weekend heat. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds return overnight with a slight chance of a few showers or sprinkles. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s to around 50. Westerly breezes may still be noticeable at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Still rather breezy, with some gusts from the west near 30 mph. Skies are mostly sunny, so grab that sunscreen midday. High temperatures may depend on how much dry polar air rides in on these breezes. The current thinking is we again aim for the mid-60s to around 70. Stay tuned for small temperature tweaks. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and dying breezes. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-40s. Evening northwesterly breezes may still gust near 20 mph before fading. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
High pressure settles in Wednesday, giving us a calmer, less breezy day. Sunshine may be wall to wall — meaning nearly cloudless blue skies from sunrise to sunset! High temperatures should easily get into the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Off-and-on clouds are possible Thursday and Friday as high temperatures surge into summerlike territory once again. Perhaps low to mid-80s Thursday and mid-80s to near 90 for Friday. A slight bit of humidity comes back into the picture Friday along with a late-day shower or storm chance. Confidence: Medium
Cold-front timing is in flux, affecting the weekend forecast. Should the front wait to pass through our region until Saturday night, we may have a mild Saturday in the 70s with continued shower and storm chances, and then clear out for a cooler Sunday in the 60s. A couple of strong storms are possible as the front passes, too. Should the front slow down or speed up, the forecast probably changes. Check back as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium