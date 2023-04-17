This year so far has been D.C.’s warmest on record

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now more than a quarter the way through 2023, Washington is experiencing its warmest year on record to this point on the calendar. Temperatures above to well above normal have been relentless, giving way only to occasional and brief bouts of chillier air.

The year is running more than 5 degrees above average to date. Only 24 days through Sunday have been below average for temperatures. That means 77 percent of days have been above average since Jan. 1.

As of Sunday, an analytics tool hosted by the Southeast Regional Climate Center indicated that year-to-date, Washington’s weather is more like that of Memphis. Over the past month, it has felt more like Sacramento.

The city stands at 49.4 degrees this year, per an average of highs and lows every day. That’s 0.4 degrees above the prior year-to-date leader, 2012. It’s also about 6 degrees above average.

D.C.’s average low temperature of 40.4 degrees is also the highest to date, above 2012 by 0.5 degrees. The average high temperature of 58.5 degrees is similarly above the old record holder in 2012.

Of the five warmest years on record to date in Washington — back to 1872 — four have happened since 2012.

There have been three record highs and one record warm low so far in 2023. The most recent was a record warm low of 65 degrees on Saturday.

Although the District has yet to hit 90 degrees — even with places in New England reaching the mid-90s late last week — the number of days at or above 80 degrees has been impressive. The eight such instances through Sunday are the second-most on record through mid-April, running behind only 1945, when 11 days hit 80 degrees or higher.

When it comes to lows, it’s a similarly mild tale. The 15 morning freezes since Jan. 1 are the fewest on record, by more than a week, when compared with 23 such days in 2012.

The nation’s capital is far from alone when it comes to record warmth so far this year.

Both Baltimore and Dulles are also seeing their warmest years on record. At Dulles, the 46.9-degree average temperature is 1 degree higher than the old 2012 record. In Baltimore, the 47.6-degree average temperature is 1.4 degrees higher than the old leader in 2012.

Indeed, much of the East Coast is in the same boat. Cities recording warmest-to-date temperatures include Miami; Pensacola, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; Philadelphia; and New York. A whole lot more are on a top-five list of warmest year-to-date.

An extraordinarily persistent weather pattern has featured storminess in the West much of the last half year or so. With a dominant dip in the jet stream out West, there is often a resulting bump in toasty high pressure for the East. That has kept the D.C. region warm while sending most storms to the Great Lakes, which has also resulted in creeping drought across the area.

It does seem likely that a cooler pattern will emerge in seven to 10 days, after enduring a late-week warm spike into the 80s to near 90. Questions on the longevity and coolness compared with normal remain to be answered. When cooler air is forecast far in the future, it often won’t end up as chilly as advertised once the time frame nears.

Similar shifts to cool weather have also occurred in recent months, and they have proved short-lived. This happened most recently in March. The month still ended up 1.5 degrees above normal. There was also a notable cold blast in February, but it was surrounded by weeks of warm weather.

A big difficulty with lowering the overall average temperatures is that cool-downs tend to be relatively minor compared with warm blasts. After weeks of watching for a few days of chill, it often ends up bookended by offsetting warmth.

In addition, low temperatures are generally not as low as they once were, thanks to a mix of urbanization and climate change. This makes it much more challenging to drag a warm annual temperature downward.

It is hard to lean heavily one way or another when it comes to how hot it will or won’t be through the summer ahead. A major signal for significant heat is not yet present, but it does not take much to run warm lately, even in our warming climate.

A developing El Niño, an atmospheric phenomenon based in the equatorial Pacific, also tends to mean global warmth will well outpace chill for the next year or two.

Historically, there are good odds that 2023 will finish as one of the warmest years on record. Of the four other years in the top five warmest to date, all finished in the top 10 warmest for the whole year, and three of the four filled the first three spots. The top three warmest years in D.C. are 2012, 2017 and 2020.

