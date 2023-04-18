D.C.-area forecast: Bright and breezy today; heating up into the 80s later this week

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Mild but much too breezy, tossing pollen ’til you’re sneezy and wheezy. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 64 to 68.

Tonight: Clear and calming winds. Lows: 39 to 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny, light winds. Highs: Low to mid-70s. Forecast in detail Our current taste of spring is kicked to the curb by summery heat starting Thursday, as we rise well into the 80s Thursday and Friday. Still, our signature humidity is missing, making it much more bearable. No lack of sunshine this week, but an approaching cold front brings our next chance of showers and storms late Saturday into early Sunday, before another cooler stretch.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds from a big storm up in Canada could just clip us during the morning hours, especially the northern half of the area, as temperatures rise into the 50s. Sunshine should dominate area-wide by midday. Winds from the west are brisk, occasionally gusting to near 30-35 mph. Afternoon highs top out in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Clear skies with gradually calming northwest winds. Lows dip to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This is the winner of the week with just a light breeze from the west and nonstop sunshine. Highs are mainly in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain clear with light winds. Lows trend warmer, only dropping to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The Canadian cool air pulls north on Thursday and warm air surges in. Skies remain mostly sunny and winds are light as highs reach the mid-80s in most areas. The warmth holds Thursday night with lows staying up in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Southwest winds build on Friday and help to spike highs at least into the mid- to upper 80s. The record high of 89 is in play at Reagan National Airport as some spots could reach near 90. Skies remain mostly sunny, and fairly low humidity still makes for an okay outdoor day. Only thin high clouds Friday night should allow viewing of the Lyrid meteor shower with the potential peak around midnight. Lows are upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

Now I don’t want to jinx it, because we need the rain, but an approaching cold front this weekend could bring a decent soaking at some point between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. If we thread the needle, the bulk of the rain could come Saturday night, leaving much of Saturday and Sunday partly sunny and breezy. But the timing is still uncertain this far out. Highs reach near or past 80 Saturday, then cool off to the mid-60s to low 70s Sunday, with Saturday night lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article