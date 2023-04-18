PM Update: Chilly tonight as winds diminish, then sunny and warm Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Red flag warning until 8 p.m. for a combination of low humidity and gusty winds * West winds, dry air and dry soils joined forces to send temperatures about 5 degrees higher than expected today. When there are lower humidity values — and today’s dropped very low — it’s easier to warm up the air. West winds also warm up as they come off the Appalachians. If only there was no pollen, it would be just about perfect.

Through Tonight: It will be a bit chilly tonight, with winds diminishing as the sun goes down. Lows will range across the 40s. Some outlying spots north and west could touch the 30s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Too bad it’s not the weekend. If you thought today was nice, wait till tomorrow. Mid- to upper 70s, tons of sun, and not a lot of wind.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is still terrible, but perhaps on the downswing. Today’s value of 1,168 grains per cubic meter of air is down from recent days, but still way up there.

Big-league dry: Relative humidities this afternoon are about as low as they get, even though greenery has taken over much of the region. Values in the midteens and lower this afternoon are behind the increased fire threat, in addition to the gusty winds of the day.

