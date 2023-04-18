Weekend lightning strikes kill 1 in Pennsylvania and 1 in Florida

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two lightning-related deaths occurred in the United States over the weekend — the first reported in the country this year. One person died in Chester County, Pa., on Saturday in a lightning strike during a thunderstorm. In that occurrence, a motorist was killed when a tree branch severed by a lightning strike fell on an SUV. A front-seat passenger was taken to Paoli Hospital with minor injuries, and a passenger in the back seat was unharmed. The previous lightning fatality in Pennsylvania occurred July 17, 2021, when a 71-year-old man was struck while golfing.

In Florida on Sunday, a boater was fatally struck by lightning in Brevard County south of Port Canaveral. A passenger on the vessel sustained minor injuries.

According to John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Weather Service, in the past decade, Florida has recorded 52 lightning deaths, the most recent occurring on Sept. 15, when two teenage boys were struck on a lake during a routine middle school rowing practice.

It is unusually early in the season for multiple lightning-related fatalities in the United States, underscoring the dangers lightning can pose year-round. The last year to feature a U.S. lightning death before the start of May was 2018.

Although it is unusual to have lightning deaths in April, it is far from unheard of. A contributing factor is likely to be the anomalous mildness in the eastern United States, which has left many cities — including D.C. — experiencing their warmest start to the year on record. In addition to helping spark thunderstorms, the warmth is providing better conditions for outdoor recreation, sending more people outside and exposing a larger number to the risk of lightning strikes.

On average, 27 people in the United States are killed by lightning per year. Only about 10 percent of those who are struck die, but strike survivors can experience long-term harm to their health, including some neurological damage.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 73 percent of lightning strike fatalities occur in June, July and August. The majority — three-fifths of lightning deaths — occur on weekends, when leisure activities draw people outdoors. Eighty percent of lightning strike victims are male.

In 2022, 19 people were killed in lightning strikes in the United States. Among them were an elderly couple and a third individual struck outside the White House in D.C. on Aug 4.

