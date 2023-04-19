D.C.-area forecast: Terrific today before a shot at 90 degrees Thursday and Friday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: Like yesterday, but with light winds and plus another 5 degrees or so. Could compete for nicest day of the year. Express forecast Today: Sunny and warmer with light winds. Highs: Around 75 to 80.

Tonight: Clear and not too cool. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Sunny and very warm, low humidity. Highs: Around 85 to 90. Forecast in detail Temperatures overshot model forecasts yesterday and will probably continue to do so the next few days as the dry air and dry ground promote maximum heating. Highs head well into the 70s to near 80 today, and into the 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine. The weekend features a warm Saturday and cooler Sunday with some rain in the middle.

Today (Wednesday): Yesterday’s gusty wind is gone. We’re left with a much lighter lingering breeze and a pretty much perfect day. With a ton of sunshine, temperatures rise through the 50s and 60s this morning, with afternoon highs around 75 to 80 and low humidity. Winds are from the west at about 10 mph with a few higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies continue as we cool off through the 60s this evening. Overnight lows settle in the upper 40s to mid-50s, about 10 degrees warmer than last night. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Sunshine dominates again as temperatures warm back into summertime territory. Afternoon highs should reach about 85 to 90, with light winds and low humidity. We probably don’t have a shot at the record high for the day of 94 degrees in both D.C. and at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, but we could challenge the daily record high of 88 degrees at Dulles International Airport. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another approximately 10-degree jump compared with tonight, with lows only dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s. Still pretty comfortable even as a light breeze from the south brings in slightly moister air. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The heat peaks Friday with sunny skies again and highs near 90. It’s a bit more humid but still a relatively dry heat by D.C. standards. The record highs for the day of 89 in D.C. and at Dulles Airport, and 88 at BWI, are all in play. Some clouds could work into the picture Friday night with mild lows once again in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend starts with a partly sunny Saturday as the breeze turns gusty from the south with highs near 80. Should see a period of much-needed rain, and maybe a few thunderstorms, lasting a few hours sometime between midafternoon Saturday and Sunday morning. The rain should be exiting by early Sunday morning, giving way to a cooler and breezy day with highs in the mid-60s to near 70, after Saturday night lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

