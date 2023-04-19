PM Update: Temperatures soar deep into the 80s Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a beautiful morning, midday and afternoon. It feels like the 10/10 daily digit issued by Dan Stillman in his morning forecast was verified, and then some. Our most pleasant moments of this stretch are beginning to wane as temperatures return toward summerlike values Thursday and Friday. Although we need rain, there’s none of that in our immediate future. More clear skies are ahead.

Through Tonight: We’ll add a beautiful evening to today’s equation. Perfection? Temperatures fall to the upper 60s around sunset, with lows a bit milder than last night. Mainly upper 40s to mid-50s should do it. Winds will be light after dark.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be another blue-sky day, with just a few puffy clouds in the midday and afternoon, this time with higher temperatures. Humidity will remain rather low, so it won’t feel much hotter than it already is. Highs will end up mainly in the upper 80s, with some spots probably touching 90. Winds will be from the south and southwest around 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 946 grains per cubic meter of air. We are now on the downswing, despite continued high values. Grass pollen is low and set to start rising more substantially.

Turning up the heat: About this time in the last two weeks, I pondered whether we might hit 90 in coming days. Let’s do so again. We just missed it last week, with D.C. reaching 88 and Dulles 87. The week before Dulles reached 88 and Washington 87 — both records for the date.

It’s possible we’ll fall just shy again, although it does look a touch warmer this time. There is currently relatively good agreement that D.C. will swat at 90 on Friday, if not Thursday. If we do hit the magic mark, it’ll be the earliest in the year since April 10 in 2013. The average first 90 for the city is May 16. Friday’s record is reachable, as well, currently standing at 89 degrees in 1976.

