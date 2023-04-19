Rapid snowmelt causing significant flooding across northern Plains

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A sudden spring warm-up is eviscerating the snowpack across parts of the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, leading to widespread river flooding, and some has been significant. Flood advisories and warnings cover portions of the Dakotas and Minnesota, where the abrupt melting of a winter’s worth of snow is causing water to pour into tributaries of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

The flooding is worst in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota along the Red River and Interstate 29 corridor. In Mapleton, N.D., just west of Fargo, the Maple River is causing what the National Weather Service describes as major flooding.

“This approaches the flood of record,” warned the Weather Service, which notes that serious flooding could occur “until further notice.” Twenty-seven river gauges across the northern Plains were reporting major flooding.

“It’s usually pretty typical every spring when we have our snow melt,” said Mindy Beerends, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D. “Spring flooding is rather typical in the James River Valley.”

She explained that the valley represents a continental divide of sorts. Rivers to the south flow toward the Gulf of Mexico, whereas rivers to the north eventually lead to the Hudson Bay. The biggest culprit, the Red River of the North, flows into Canada.

“It makes it harder because you have water from thawing in the southern part of the basin moving north into still ice-covered waters where there’s colder air,” Beerends said. “We’re just seeing our highest-impact areas experience their snow melt, so many of our higher-impact flood areas will likely see their flooding in the next week or two.”

Large expanses of agricultural land have been covered in water, a number of rural communities have been inundated, and travel on country roads has been inhibited. The phenomenon is called “overland flooding.”

“We’ve had different impacts of things needing to get repaired, but county officials can’t necessarily access the sites yet,” Beerends said.

In addition to typical flooding, fragmenting ice cover is collecting in rivers, damming them and blocking the flow of water.

“So far, we’ve had some ice jams up on the Pembina River in far northeastern North Dakota near Neche,” Beerends said. “We’ve seen a lot of flooded roadways. We’ve also had ice jams near Crookston, Minnesota, on the Red Lake River.”

Temperatures this winter largely ran below average across the northern Plains, allowing a hefty snowpack to remain into mid-April. Since October, readings have been about 5.2 degrees below average in Bismarck, N.D.; 3.9 degrees below average in Aberdeen, S.D.; and 2.9 degrees below typical in Grand Forks, N.D.

Snowfall at the three sites, meanwhile, was well above average. Aberdeen had its seventh-snowiest cold season on record, with 73.9 inches falling since Oct. 1 — in comparison with an average of 38 inches. Record-keeping dates to 1893.

Bismarck, where 50.4 inches of snow is the norm, virtually doubled that as well — tallying 99.8 inches, and missing the record by just 1.6 inches.

A reservoir of water was stored in the snowpack — and, with mild temperatures manifesting in the past week, it has suddenly been relinquished into rivers.

Bismarck had a snow depth of 18 inches as recently as April 6. In just nine days, that snowpack vanished. After a frigid start to the month — which has trended 7.4 degrees cooler than average — springlike warmth has made it to the northern Plains, and highs in the 50s have helped to eliminate the snow.

It is unclear how quickly the remainder of any snow across the northern Plains will melt. Weather models indicate a return to below-average temperatures.

“Rate of rise and ultimate crest is uncertain due to rate of ongoing snowmelt runoff and possible rain, snow, and colder temperatures in the forecast,” the National Weather Service wrote.

