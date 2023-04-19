Rare hybrid solar eclipse appears tonight for first time in a decade

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sky watchers can witness — or stream — a rare celestial event tonight. You may have heard of a total solar eclipse or even an annular solar eclipse. On Wednesday night, a rare hybrid solar eclipse will take place — shifting between a total and annular eclipse depending on an observer’s location on the ground.

Hybrid eclipses are rare among eclipses and occur only a few times a century, according to EarthSky. Out of 224 solar eclipses in the 21st century, seven will be hybrid. After Wednesday night, the next hybrid eclipse will be in 2031.

The eclipse will start at 9:36 p.m. Eastern time.

It will first be visible in the Indian Ocean and then move across to the Pacific Ocean, providing the best views for those in Western Australia, East Timor and eastern Indonesian islands.

The moon will completely cover the sun for over one minute in Timor at 12:16 a.m. Eastern time.

The hybrid eclipse will end at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time on April 20.

What is a hybrid eclipse?

Hybrid eclipses are a combination of a total and annular eclipse.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between our planet and the sun, and the moon fully obscures the sun. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between our planet and the sun, but the moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Because the moon is further away, it appears smaller than the sun and is unable to cover the star completely, leaving a ring of light from the sun.

During a hybrid eclipse, the Earth’s curvature results in a different view across the globe, as the eclipse shifts between a total eclipse and an annular eclipse, according to NASA.

What time does it start?

The eclipse will start from 9:36 p.m. Eastern time on April 19 and end at 2:59 a.m. Eastern time on April 20, according to In the Sky

Where can you view the eclipse?

The hybrid eclipse won’t be visible in the continental United States, but there are various free live streams online.

The moon’s shadow will move across Western Australia, East Timor and Indonesia, changing from a ring-shaped annular eclipse to a total eclipse and then back again. More countries will experience it as a partial eclipse with the moon obscuring just part of the sun, including Papua New Guinea, the French Southern Territories and the Marshall Islands, according to Space.com.

When is the next celestial event?

U.S. residents may be missing out on seeing the hybrid eclipse firsthand, but they can look forward to the next total eclipse viewable from North America, which will sweep across the sky from Texas to Illinois to Maine on April 8, 2024.

