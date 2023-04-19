It’s been a punishing pollen season in D.C. It could be the new normal.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

My eyes ablaze while writing, window cracked to enjoy the tantalizing springtime temperatures, it has been a long and painful season for allergy sufferers across the D.C. region. You might think we would be pros at this point. The first of two tree-pollen peaks arrived in the back half of February, then it simmered for a while. Over the past two weeks, something of a main show has been causing widespread agony as the green of spring takes over.

Washington’s daily pollen count reached its likely peak of 2023, with 3,139 grains per cubic meter, on April 13. That was the highest count since 2010, when a daily tally topped 4,000 grains amid another precocious spring. It has remained punishing since.

“I feel for allergy sufferers because the pollen was falling like snow on Sunday,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Sure enough, the seven-day average for last week was almost twice as high as the average annual peak. As numbers begin to fall and oak catkins gather in gutters, daily levels have so far remained high to very high. That will probably continue through the rest of this week.

A season that goes on and on

This bout — our true seasonal peak — wasn’t the region’s first dance with explosive tree pollen in 2023.

“The highest daily count for the month of February for all our years of recorded data (1998-2022) was the 23rd of February at 2725 grains/cubic meter of air,” wrote Susan Kosisky, chief microbiologist for the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab, in a message to The Washington Post.

Instead of a gradual upward glide toward a peak in April, two sharp spikes came during periods when daytime temperatures were running 10 to 20 degrees above average. A dip in March was thanks to a stretch of chillier days that briefly slowed pollen production.

As April began, above-average temperatures reasserted themselves while trees were locked and loaded. The month is so far running 7 degrees above average, part of the warmest start to a year on record. There have been a whole lot of headaches, sneezes and burning eyes.

A long season but also early

In addition to causing the dual peaks, the warmth pushed the tree pollen peak somewhat earlier than average. Kosisky indicated that the peak tends to occur the third or fourth week of April.

“This season, the daily average for the 2nd week in April was 1659.90 grains per cubic meter,” Kosisky wrote. “The daily average for the 2nd week in April (1998-2022) is 540 grains per cubic meter.”

While counts remain high heading into the final third of April, most spots locally are on the downswing. You can see this in the oak catkin “tumbleweeds” on street corners and that yellow coating all over surfaces.

“The greenish-yellow film that builds up on outdoor car surfaces is a great indicator of when our oaks and the much larger pine pollen has reached peak levels,” Kosisky wrote.

It may take a good rain to really quiet things down.

The Washington area has entered a moderate drought, which helps sap moisture from the air we breathe. As it does with respiratory viruses, dry air helps preserve the integrity of pollen grains, while the wind can keep it lofted. Dry air on its own also increases symptoms like a runny nose or cough.

A snapshot of what’s to come

This spring feels like a preview of springs to come in a warming world.

“Many trees and plants require a certain amount of sustained warmth to trigger budding,” The Washington Post’s Kasha Patel wrote recently. “Warmer winter temperatures allow them to accumulate the required amount of heat faster, causing them to start blooming earlier and for longer periods of time.”

The District just exited its second-warmest winter on record and 2023 is following the same playbook.

An earlier spring compounds the problem of lacking “chill hours,” an amount of time spent cold but not frozen. Chill hours help keep trees and plants in a proper life cycle.

While light loss is the primary cause of autumn color change and leaf loss, chill hours help tell the tree when it’s winter and time to be dormant. A lack of them can mean trees are never fully dormant, priming early growth or sometimes even no growth at all.

As we saw this year, lack of full dormancy can help catapult early pollinators, supersizing and focusing their output while leading to a long-lasting and dual-peaked season.

With tree pollen on the wane over coming weeks, next up is grass pollen. It’s already rising into a usual peak in May. Keep those meds handy.

