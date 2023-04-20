PM Update: Temperatures rise to near-record values Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s average high is 70, so we should be dealing with springtime splendor. Instead, another day of highs way above average in the mid- and upper 80s. It’s enough to snag another record high at Washington Dulles International Airport, where temperature data begins in 1963. We’ve got another toasty one on tap tomorrow, but that could be it for a bit. A cold front is set to crash the party Saturday, offering some needed rain as it goes.

Through Tonight: Mild tonight, with evening temperatures falling to the 70s and overnight lows of 55 to 60. Winds are light out of the southeast.



Tomorrow (Friday): There could be some morning low clouds, especially east. They dissipate quick enough, and highs are in the upper 80s to around 90. The daily record in D.C. is 89, set in 1976. Winds are out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen was high again today. 1,155 grains per cubic meter of air was the count. Grass pollen is rising. It’s at moderate levels locally.

Saturday storms: For now, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center keeps the main threat of severe weather to our south Saturday. We’ll have to watch if that creeps north. If it does, wind damage would be the primary threat. Even without, some needed — if brief — moderate to heavy rain is likely to pass the area Saturday afternoon and evening. It still looks like a decent soaking, with half an inch for many and up to an inch for others.

2:32am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of the Carolinas and far southeast Georgia https://t.co/K89lXjsUbi pic.twitter.com/DGAGYlo51o — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 20, 2023

