D.C.-area forecast: Summerlike heat today and tomorrow, with rain likely Saturday

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Hot and crackly dry, not a drop of moisture … unless you cry. Express forecast Today: Sunny and dry, light winds. Highs: 84-88

Tonight: Clear and nearly calm. Lows: 56-62

Tomorrow: Sunny, low humidity and light breeze. Highs: 86-90 Forecast in detail Another spike of summer heat is upon us, thankfully still without the humidity. Records are within reach on Friday as highs approach 90. Washington’s record for the final day of the workweek is 89, one of the lower targets this late in the year. A cold front creeps toward the area on Saturday bringing a welcome chance of a soaking rain. Spring returns Sunday for a nice end to the weekend.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine is abundant with light south winds. Temperatures climb quickly, peaking in the mid- to upper 80s most spots, although some areas could touch 90. With dew points barely reaching 50, humidity is insignificant. Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures gradually slip back into the 70s around sunset. Clear skies and calming winds allow lows to slip to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): More of the same. Lots of sun, low humidity and light south winds. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s and 90 is possible in some spots. The records for the day are only 89 for Washington and Baltimore, plus 88 at Dulles. All are in play. A few clouds pop up late, but shower chances are almost nil. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: South winds build overnight as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the Midwest. Clouds gradually increase, but rain chances are minimal. Lows hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Clouds are fairly abundant Saturday with increasing shower chances as the afternoon progresses. Gusty south winds ahead of the front still push highs into the mid-70s to around 80. The main band of showers is likely to push through during the late day or evening, with some downpours and thunder possible. Severe storm chances look low for now. Rain totals are likely to be a half-inch or more, with most of the activity out of the area by midnight. Hopefully there will be enough clearing to observe the Lyrids meteor shower. Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Spring is back on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs only in the mid- to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid-40s are eye-opening for early risers. Confidence: Medium

Monday has plenty of sun but it’s on the cool side. Highs only reach the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

