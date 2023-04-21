D.C.-area forecast: Record warmth possible today with highs near 90

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code orange air quality alert today, unhealthy for sensitive groups * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: One last day of serious — possibly record — heat. Luckily it’s not humid, with dew points behaving themselves (in the dry 40s, at times!).

Express forecast

Today: Just a few afternoon clouds and breezes. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Slightly breezy, partly cloudy. Lows: 60-66.

Tomorrow: Afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, slightly breezy. Highs: Low to mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

One more very warm to hot day today. An 89-degree record high temperature (logged in 1976) at National Airport could be tied and perhaps topped. Tomorrow’s rain holds off until the afternoon and evening hours. We’re watching for downpours and the slight chance of strong storms. Improvement for outdoor plans on Sunday!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): A few morning and late afternoon clouds, but it’s otherwise sunny with a bit of smoke-induced haze at times. Any early fog patches, especially east of town, should burn off fairly quickly. High temperatures aim for upper 80s to around 90 degrees in most spots, especially away from large bodies of water. D.C. and Baltimore record is 89; Dulles is 88. Late afternoon southerly breezes may gust near 25 mph. Humidity remains low, with dew points in the 40s late day. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy. Southerly breezes may continue to gust toward 20 mph. Low temperatures have a hard time dipping below the 60 to 66 degree range. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Tomorrow (Saturday): A slow-moving cold front approaches from the Midwest. Clouds build in the morning and rain chances increase in the afternoon. Rain is a given, but exact timing, how much and how strong the storms may get is still coming into focus. Strongest storms may stay to our south but we should see a good dousing most spots.

Mid- to late afternoon has the greatest chance for the heaviest of the rains. A few southerly wind gusts may top out near 30 mph. High temperatures make it into the 70s. If there’s more sunshine than currently expected, we could get to around 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms end within a few hours of sunset. Wind is slow to calm. Rain totals in the area may average about a half-inch, perhaps around an inch in places that see extended storminess. If awake after midnight as skies clear, try looking for the Lyrids meteor shower. Temperatures dip to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Cooler and dry spring weather is back, along with partly sunny skies. Clouds may bubble up during the midday, with a stray shower not out of the question. Moderate west-northwest breezes may be highest at afternoon’s end. High temperatures get no warmer than the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Mainly clear skies as breezes calm before dawn. This may allow low temperatures to dip into the chilly upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Slightly breezy on Monday into Tuesday with high temperatures nearing 60 degrees to mid-60, as it looks now. A few west and northwest gusts may near 25 mph. Midday clouds could pop up and offer a stray shower. Overall, we turn pretty darn dry again. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article