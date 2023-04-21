PM Update: After near-record highs today, a cooler Saturday with rain likely

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures mostly made it to the mid- and upper 80s today. It appears we fell a bit short of 90 yet again. Of course, temperatures 15 or more degrees above normal are already striking, regardless. Dulles, with its shorter period of record, snagged another record high today at 88 degrees. The District was close, also hitting 88, as of 5 p.m.

Ahead, a cold front marching this way from the west should set up a somewhat stormy Saturday. By Sunday, we should be back to early springlike weather.

Through Tonight: Clouds are few through the evening, but they should increase overnight. Lows are forecast to be mostly in the low and mid-60s, but those temperatures should be our highs by Sunday.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Saturday): Any sun during the morning is expected to get blotted out by clouds through the day. Highs will be mainly in the mid- and upper 70s, but a few spots could touch 80 degrees. Rain is expected to move in by early to midafternoon in the west, overtaking the rest of the area by early evening. Locally, the rain seems likely to hit from about 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but it should continues for a while after that. There could be some strong to locally severe storms with a threat of isolated wind damage.

12:29pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: from coastal South Carolina northward into parts of the Mid-Atlantic states https://t.co/Y1WiOd8TQQ pic.twitter.com/ak8eT08LLL — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 21, 2023

Precipitation amounts will probably be somewhat variable, but it looks like we’ll get a decent soaking overall. A few spots could see as little as a quarter-inch, while others could top 1 inch. A majority of the area has a good chance to top half an inch, which would be much appreciated, given deepening drought.

Sunday: Sunshine is back, although some midday or afternoon clouds are likely to bubble up. Temperatures are forecast as considerably cooler, with highs in the low and mid-60s. Gusty breezes from the northwest should add to the slight chill.

Advertisement

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 936 grains per cubic meter of air. This is down slightly from Thursday, but the count hasn’t been moving too much lately. Do a rain dance to make sure we squash it on Saturday. Grass pollen is on the rise, now at moderate/high levels, with 7 grains per cubic meter.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article