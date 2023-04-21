Drought expands across D.C. area after helping fuel several recent fires

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Precipitation is currently running about five inches below normal since the start of the year. Jeremy Geiger, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service office serving the Washington region, said the current drought is similar to drought conditions in 2017, which peaked with moderate to severe drought in late February and March, in that both were part of a prolonged period of below-normal precipitation.

Advertisement

“The April of 2017 drought was pretty long-lived and originally began back in October of 2016 and continued through the middle parts of May of 2017,” Geiger wrote in an email. The drought in 2019, which began in September, “was more of a flash drought that occurred due to a really dry 2½-month period,” he added. “The 2019 drought ended due to a large rainfall event that produced almost six inches of precipitation toward the end of October of 2019.”

So far, the main impacts of the current drought have been to increase fire risk and exacerbate a pollen season that started early with dual peaks in February and April. The Potomac River and local farmers are starting to feel some impacts as well.

The combination of dry weather and wind is increasing the odds of outdoor fires. One of several recent outdoor fires in the region was a large brush fire that broke out on March 22 in Rock Creek Park near Beach Drive and Piney Branch Parkway in Northwest D.C. It was “one of the larger such fires in the District in recent memory,” the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services department tweeted. That was just over a week after a March 14 brush fire on Blue Plains Drive in Southwest D.C.

These photos provided by our partners at @usparkpolicepio Eagle helicopter give you an idea of the extent of the Rock Creek Park brush fire. At the top you can see the homes on Quincy St NW that were endangered, and that we protected. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/xy8KNRutH9 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 22, 2023

In an email, Peter Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, listed several other large fires: on April 12 near Boyds, disrupting CSX and MARC train service; on April 17 in Takoma Park; on April 13 in the Annapolis area; on April 4 in Owings Mills; and on April 13 in Abington. Piringer noted “dozens of other smaller and more manageable outside fires” as well.

Advertisement

In Virginia, there was a large brush fire in Annandale on April 13, and a house fire in Chantilly on April 17 was caused by improperly discarded fire pit ashes. Open burning is currently prohibited in Loudoun and Arlington counties due to the increased fire risk.

Piringer said he is not aware of an outdoor burning ban in Montgomery County, but such burning is “strongly discouraged.” He added, “You would need a permit, and I don’t think they will issue one.” He advises people to “be extremely careful of any kind of lighted smoking materials, particularly when they are discarded. Be mindful of operating any kind of mechanical equipment that may produce sparks, and do not engage in any type of outdoor activity that involves an open flame such as campfire pit, even charcoal grills.”

Be careful w/ open flames today! FIRE DANGER WEATHER ALERT!! Fires can spread rapidly w/ dry conditions & gusty winds Outside FIRE DANGER, If you see smoke or fire in brush/wooded areas, Call 911. Sooner @mcfrs FFs can respond to contain a fire, the better!! @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/MSwJ6vwBIY pic.twitter.com/zc1DHfBboP — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 21, 2023

The lack of rain combined with record warmth has also led to unusually high counts of tree pollen. February’s average daily count of 326 grains per cubic meter was the highest since the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab began tracking pollen data in 1998, the lab’s chief microbiologist, Susan Kosisky, wrote in a message to The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, flow rates on the Potomac River have been decreasing. The rate is down to 4,280 cubic feet per second as measured by a gauge at Point of Rocks in Frederick County, Md., according to Michael Nardolilli, executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin, which monitors the river for water supply and pollution issues. That’s less than half the flow rate of 11,600 cubic feet per second at this time last year, which was near the long-term average.

Although the commission doesn’t begin daily drought monitoring until the flow rate drops below 2,000 cubic feet per second, “the trend line is not good,” Nardolilli said in an interview. “We continue to see a lack of rainfall in the basin, and we are concerned about this. But it’s not a crisis level.”

Dry soils are just starting to have an impact on area agriculture, primarily the planting of corn, according to Kelly Nichols, agriculture and food systems educator with the University of Maryland extension in Montgomery County.

Advertisement

“The ground is so hard that some planters can’t get the seed deep enough,” Nichols said in an interview. “If we don’t have enough moisture by June, I think were going to be hurting a little bit come later in the fall for yields.”

There is rain in the forecast this weekend, potentially a half-inch or more. And the latest seasonal drought outlook, issued Thursday, favors the retreat of drought conditions between now and the end of July.

GiftOutline Gift Article