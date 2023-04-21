Weather whiplash: Colder air invades the Lower 48 after summerlike warmth

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It has been an oddly warm April in much of the Northeast, as well as portions of the South. It follows a pattern of a toasty year in many places, one that it is running near record highs in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and the East Coast more broadly. But a flip in the weather is pushing down temperatures in some areas.

As a strong cold front plods toward the East Coast, much chillier air is spilling into the Lower 48 from Canada. By the end of the weekend, most of the country is likely to see below-average temperatures.

Record highs of recent days are about to be replaced by record lows and record low maximums in the central United States. Some spots in Nebraska and Kansas, for example, reached and surpassed 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Sunday morning, they could face record lows in the 20s to near 30.

This late April cold blast also appears to have staying power. It could take at least until the first week or two of May to get the large-scale pattern shifting again. This is in part thanks to an old friend of East Coast snow lovers, the “Greenland block,” or high pressure in the upper latitudes. In winter, it can fuel blockbuster blizzards in the Northeast. In spring, it can put warm temperatures on pause for much of the East.

Warm and stormy ahead of the front

A number of record highs have been set ahead of the cold front, with more expected Friday in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Record highs were set in the cities below, among other places, on Thursday.

Dulles, Va.: 88 degrees (tie with 1976)

Louisville: 87 degrees (tie with 1896)

Fort Wayne, Ind.: 84 degrees (tie with 1985)

Cleveland: 83 degrees (tie with 1985)

Additional record highs, focused on the Mid-Atlantic, are in play Friday. Locations that could see records include: D.C., Charlottesville, Wallops Island, Va., and Syracuse, N.Y., among others.

All the warmth has combined with springtime moisture to produce severe weather in recent days. Deadly tornadoes swept parts of Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, and sporadic episodes of severe weather shifted east toward Chicago and the Midwest on Thursday.

Friday’s storm risks are fairly minor and focused on the Ohio Valley, plus parts of the South. There is some risk for localized flooding along the front that stretches from the Great Lakes to coastal Louisiana.

1:07am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: from parts of the Carolinas into eastern Virginia and Maryland https://t.co/Y1WiOd8TQQ pic.twitter.com/Ng9TwgAOkX — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 21, 2023

The cold front leaves this weekend, but first another severe weather threat may develop from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic late Saturday, with isolated damaging winds, hail, and perhaps a tornado. Given the creeping drought in parts of these regions, any rain will certainly be welcome. About a half-inch to an inch is expected.

A big cooldown behind the front

Wintry air has already invaded much of the central U.S., especially across the northern Plains and Rockies, as well as parts of Canada. Places such as Lake Tahoe, Yellowstone National Park and Idaho’s Twin Falls have posted record lows in recent days.

Over the days to come, parts of Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota will average daily temperatures more than 20 or 25 degrees below normal.

Cold temperatures in the teens and 20s at night and mid-20s to low 40s during the day will help preserve any new snowfall in the northern tier, although strong April sunshine will still go to work. Northern Minnesota just picked up another 4 to 12 inches of snow, amid a record winter for snowfall in places like Duluth, where 138.3 inches has fallen.

Freeze warnings are in place for parts of the Southern Plains and a big chunk of the Midwest to the north of Kansas City, Mo. The city is under a freeze watch, with warnings likely to expand into the weekend.

Record lows may peak in the flatlands over the weekend. Numerous records will be in play across the central Plains Sunday morning. A number of other areas are also at risk for falling records Saturday through Tuesday.

By early next week, temperatures in most of the Lower 48 outside the Southwest will be running below to well below normal. Large swaths of temperatures of as much as 20 degrees below normal will likely continue through the week before a slight, brief easing.

It looks like another unseasonably cold air mass will follow, affecting much of the same zone, as April ends and May begins.

Chill may have some staying power

During a mainly mild winter in the East, one atmospheric feature, often lacking, that helps draw cold air south is high pressure at upper latitudes.

Key among these high-pressure zones that shunt cold southward is the Greenland block. This area of high pressure also tends to align a storm track that can delivers rainstorms or snowstorms to the East.

The current flex of the Greenland block is as strong or stronger than what it was throughout the recent cold season. It is expected to remain stout through at least the first week of May. Even the best weather modeling tends to lose accuracy at ranges near or past two weeks, but at this point, the block still seems strong at the end of the forecast. It could persist even deeper into next month.

Traveling farther in the warm season, the Greenland block can become less of a factor for colder air, and can even add to the heat that we have seen in some warmer Northeast summers such as 2010.

In the nearer term, high latitudes are set to deliver temperatures into next month more like late winter or early spring than summer. It’s a sizable flip from recent times.

